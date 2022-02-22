College swimmer from York saves person from choking while at championships

College student and swimmer Logan Brockway competed at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Swimming Championships and went back with something even more important than a win — saving someone from choking to death.

During some down time with fellow West Chester University athletes while in York, Dallastown graduate Brockway stepped in to perform the Heimlich maneuver at a food court, according to West Chester University spokesperson James Zuhlke.

"While eating with a few teammates in-between sessions, Brockway performed the Heimlich Maneuver on a choking victim and dislodged the obstruction," Zuhlke said via email.

The college senior also led his teammates to victory, including winning two PSAC individual titles and two relay titles.

By the end of the meet, Brockway helped launch West Chester University to a championship win — the 34th for the school — and 23rd consecutive title at a conference meet, according to Zuhlke.

The competition was held at Graham Aquatic Center, 543 N. Newberry St.

Not all details surrounding the incident are known yet. This article will be updated once more information is available.

