West York's Trinity Thomas perfect again en route to all-around title: WITH VIDEO

Former West York High athlete Trinity Thomas scored a 10.0 in the floor exercise on Friday.

It's the 12th perfect score for Thomas during her Florida gymnastics career.

Thomas also won the all-around crown in Friday's meet vs. Kentucky.

Trinity Thomas appears to be rounding into championship form.

The former West York High School athlete enjoyed one of her strongest performances of the season on Friday night for the University of Florida gymnastics team.

She won the all-around competition with 39.70 points in Florida’s 197.575-197.35 win at Kentucky.

She also had a perfect 10.0 score to win the floor exercise and a near-perfect 9.975 score to win the balance beam. She also took third in the vault at 9.90 and scored a 9.825 in the uneven bars. It was Thomas’ second 10.0 on the floor exercise this season.

Thomas now owns a dozen 10.0 scores for her Gator career – five floor, three bars, three beam and one vault. With her three event wins Friday, Thomas now has 89 career event wins, which is third all-time for the Gators. Her 20th all-around win moves her into a tie for No. 5 on Florida's career chart.

No. 2 Florida earned at least a share of its fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference regular-season title by beating No. 10 Kentucky. Florida is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the SEC. Kentucky is 6-2 and 3-2. Florida can clinch the outright SEC title with a win vs. No. 7 Auburn (7-1, 4-1) on March 4.

Thomas started the 2022 season in a somewhat limited role for the Gators after injuring both of her ankles during the latter portion of the 2021 Florida season, which prematurely ended here 2021 campaign and prevented her from competing for an NCAA all-around title.

Before her ankle issues, Thomas was arguably the best college gymnast in the nation in 2021. She still earned five 2021 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-America honors.

Thomas was expected to make a run at the U.S. Olympic berth last summer before her ankle injuries derailed those plans. On May 19, she announced on Twitter that she would not pursue an Olympic berth and end her elite gymnastics career, but that she would still compete for the Gators in 2022.

A little later, Thomas softened her stance about retiring from elite gymnastics, saying she may try for a 2024 Olympic berth in Paris.

Thomas did not compete in the balance beam or the all-around competition during the first four Florida meets this season. That included a season-opening quad meet on Jan. 7.

During the last three Florida meets, however, she again started to compete in all four individual events and the all-around competition. During that time, she had two all-around wins and one all-around second-place finish.

Florida next faces a big nonconference showdown next Friday, Feb. 25, when the Gators play host to No. 3 Oklahoma (10-1) for a Senior Night event. Thomas is expected to be one of seven seniors to be honored.

