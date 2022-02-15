A milestone night for York College women's basketball program includes win over Albright

STEVE HEISER

It was a milestone night for the York College women’s basketball program on Tuesday.

The Spartans earned a 57-54 victory over Albright in Reading, but that just begins to tell the story of the game.

The win gave longtime York head coach Betsy Witman her 400th career triumph. The Hanover High School graduate now has an overall record of 400-246 in her 25 years at the school. She’s won 62% of her games.

Just the second head coach in York women's basketball history, Witman became the program's all-time leader in wins when she notched her 111th victory on Jan. 29, 2005, in a 79-76 triumph at Salisbury. She currently ranks 36th in the nation among active NCAA Division III women's basketball coaches in victories.

The Spartans’ best player, graduate student Kayla Ferris, finished with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals. In the process, she became the 17th player in York women’s basketball history to reach the 1,000-point mark. She finished the night with 1,003 points. She also made the go-ahead free throws with eight seconds left, allowing York to rally from a 50-44 fourth-quarter deficit.

The victory also pushed York to a perfect 10-0 on the road this season and improved their overall record to 18-5 overall and 12-3 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division. It is the second-longest road win streak in program history, just one off the record of 11 set in 2008-09.

Finally, the victory also avenged an earlier loss to Albright at York on Jan. 19, 64-58.

Albright fell to 12-9 overall and 7-8 in the Commonwealth.

Delone Catholic High School graduate Bradi Zumbrum added 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks. She finished 6 for 6 from the foul line, helping York to a season-best 16-for-18 night as a team at the charity stripe. Zumbrum has now landed in double figures in nine of her last 10 games.

The Spartans will finish their regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday at home vs. Eastern (8-16).

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York men end 10-game losing streak: The York College men's basketball team ended a 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night with an 86-74 victory over Albright in Reading.

The Spartans put six players in double digits in scoring, led by 14 points from Jackson Mascari. Other York players in double figures were Mark Rachic (12), Colin Rimel (12), Chris Miers (12), Travis Stoll (11) and David Giuliani (11). Mascari and Guiliani each added seven rebounds. Giuliani also had four assists, while Mascari had three assists.

York is now 7-13 overall and 3-12 in the MAC Commonwealth. Albright fell to 10-13 and 6-9.

Dallastown grad honored again: For a second straight week, Dallastown grad Riyana Owens has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

For a second consecutive week, the Lock Haven junior smashed two school records and improved on her NCAA Division II provisional marks.

Owens won the first heat in the 60-meter dash at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invite in a time of 7.65 seconds, beating her school record that she set last week. It also improved on her NCAA D-II provisional time.

She then returned for the 200-meter dash and stormed to a 24.64-second time, crushing the school record again. She is the first woman in Lock Haven history to break the 25-second barrier. Nationally, she improved her rank in the event to 13th at the Division II level.

At the meet she finished sixth overall and as the top non-Division I collegian in the field.

