Strong closing surge helps York women stay perfect on road; other local college notes

The York College women’s basketball team looked like it may be headed to its third loss in four games on Wednesday night.

The Spartans trailed 28-25 against Hood in Frederick, Maryland, early in the third quarter.

From that point on, however, York dominated the contest, finishing with a 30-7 closing surge to remain undefeated in road action with a 55-35 triumph.

The Spartans improved to 17-5 overall and 11-3 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth. York is now 9-0 in road games, which is the second-longest streak in program history.

The Spartans are in second place behind Messiah (18-2 overall and 2-1 in the MAC Commonwealth).

Hood fell to 6-16 and 2-11.

Delone Catholic High School graduate Bradi Zumbrum was one of three York players with 14 points. She also had a career-high five steals to go with four rebounds and four assists. Zumbrum has landed in double figures in eight of her last nine games.

Kayla Ferris and Savannah Wilson also each added 14 points for the Spartans. Ferris is now 10 points away from 1,000 for her career. Ferris added nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Head coach Betsy Witman collected career win No. 399.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York College men lose ninth straight: The York College men dropped their ninth consecutive game with a 93-63 loss at Hood on Wednesday.

The Spartans dropped to 6-13 overall and 2-12 in the MAC Commonwealth. First-place Hood is 15-5 and 12-1.

York was led by Chris Miers (21 points) and David Giuliani (13 points, 14 rebounds).

Hood made a season-high 21 3-pointers.

Dallastown grad honored by PSAC: Dallastown High School graduate Riyana Owens, a junior sprinter from Lock Haven, has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week.

Owens broke the Lock Haven school record in the 60-meter dash, running a 7.67-second time at the Utica Pioneer Invitational.

Also, Owens broke another 15-year-old school record in the 200 meters with a time of 24.75 seconds. She earned a total of 30 team points at the event and helped Lock Haven finish second among 14 teams.

