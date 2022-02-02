York College women's basketball team remains unbeaten in road action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York College women’s basketball players are proving to be true road warriors.

The Spartans improved to 8-0 away from home on Wednesday night with a 60-53 victory over Stevenson in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The win allowed the Spartans to bounce back from their first Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth loss of the season on Saturday against Messiah.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

York improved to 16-4 overall and 10-2 in the MAC Commonwealth. Stevenson dropped to 9-10 and 6-5.

The Spartans jumped out to a 23-10 first-quarter lead and held an 18-point advantage at one point in the second period only to Stevenson storm back to pull within one point on a couple of occasions, including once in the final period. York then pulled away late to earn the victory.

Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bortner paced the Spartans with 18 points. Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum added a dozen points for York. The Spartans’ Kayla Ferris stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 13 rebound, six assists and three steals.

York College men lose seventh consecutive game: The York College men fell at Stevenson on Wednesday, 79-70, for their seventh straight setback.

David Giuliani led York with 23 points, while Travis Stoll and Jackson Mascari added 14 points apiece. Mascari also added eight rebounds.

York is now 6-11 overall and 2-10 in the MAC Commonwealth. Stevenson is 10-8 and 5-6.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.