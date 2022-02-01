Two former York-Adams standouts earn weekly basketball honors from PSAC

STEVE HEISER

A couple of former York-Adams basketball standouts are making some serious noise in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Northeastern High School graduate Fred Mulbah and Dover grad Rajah Fink each earned weekly honors from the PSAC for their accomplishments with Western Division Schools.

Mulbah is the PSAC West Male Basketball Athlete of the Week, while Fink is the PSAC West Co-Female Basketball Athlete of the Week.

Mulbah is a junior guard for Pitt-Johnstown. Last week, he averaged 18.7 points per game while shooting 51% (22 of 43) from the floor and dishing out 6.33 assists per game. He had game-highs of 22 points, six steals and seven assists in a 70-68 win over No. 4 Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He added 17 points, four assists and two rebounds in a loss to No. 21 Mercyhurst. He closed the week with a 17-point, eight-assist game in a win over Gannon.

For the season, the 5-foot, 9-inch Mulbah is averaging 16.6 points, 7.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. He is shooting 56% from the field and 81% from the foul line. He’s helped Pitt-Johnstown to a 15-4 start, including an 11-2 mark in the conference.

Fink is a junior guard for Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She posted two double-doubles for IUP last week. She had 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block at Pitt-Johnstown. Against Edinboro, she tied a career-high with 20 points and set a career high with 11 rebounds in addition to four assists, three blocks and a steal. In a win over Mercyhurst, she bested her career high and recorded 21 points along with 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

For the season, the 5-10 Fink is averaging 8.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 46% from the field and 80% from the foul line. She’s helped IUP to a 13-5 overall record and a 7-5 mark in the PSAC.

