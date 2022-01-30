Area products help streaking Penn State York men to another win; other local college hoops

STEVE HEISER

Three former York-Adams products made major contributions on Sunday afternoon to lead the streaking Penn State York men’s basketball team to another victory.

The local Lions rolled past Penn State Du Bois, 99-57, for their 13th consecutive victory. PSY has not lost since Nov. 15, and that loss came against NCAA Division I UMBC.

Delone Catholic grad Evan Brady and Northeastern grad Michael Coleman had 18 points each to lead PSY. They received double-digit support from Connor Hostetter (15 points), New Oxford grad Deriq Brown (13 points) and Brad Dabella (11 points).

PSY improved to 16-3 overall and 11-0 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. Du Bois is 1-15 and 1-12.

The PSY women also beat Du Bois, 72-67, to improve to 14-4 and 9-2. Du Bois fell to 4-11 and 4-9.

The PSY women were led by Desii Garcia-Hernandez (23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals), Nicole Sharpe (15 points, 19 rebounds) and New Oxford grad Jayla Brown (13 points, nine assists, three rebounds).

York College swept by Messiah: On Saturday, the York College basketball teams got swept by visiting Messiah in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action.

The York women fell, 74-49, while the Spartan men lost, 59-56.

The women’s game was a battle for first in the Commonwealth. York dropped to 15-4 overall and 9-2 in the Commonwealth. Messiah is now 16-2 and 10-1. Messiah avenged an earlier loss to the Spartans.

Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner had 17 points to lead York, while Kayla Ferris added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

In the men’s game, David Giuliani had 17 points and 10 rebounds for York, while Chris Miers had 11 points. Both men’s teams are now 6-10. York dropped to 2-9 in the Commonwealth, while Messiah is 5-6.

