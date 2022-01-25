Michigan men's basketball team leans heavily on steady Spring Grove grad Eli Brooks

JAMES HAWKINS

The Detroit News (TNS)

When Eli Brooks made the decision to come back for a fifth season, it was viewed as a bonus for a Michigan team that was bringing in a bunch of talent.

Halfway through the season, it's become clear that Brooks' return was more of a necessity and begs the question — where would the Wolverines be without the veteran guard and third-year starter?

"We are really, really, really appreciative of his efforts," assistant coach Phil Martelli said this week. "And when each of us says our prayers each day, we're thankful that Eli chose to come back."

That's because a lot is being asked and a lot is needed of the Spring Grove High School graduate. As it turns out, replacing NBA-caliber players like Chaundee Brown, Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner hasn't been easy. And with two freshmen and a grad transfer in the starting lineup acclimating to the Big Ten, more has been put on Brooks' shoulders.

After Sunday's game at Indiana, Brooks is averaging a career- and team-high 34.1 minutes per game. He leads Michigan in steals (20) and ranks second in 3-pointers made (25), assists (46) and scoring (11.5 points).

He's gone from being a third, fourth or fifth scoring option on most nights last season to a primary option this year. He's already led the Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten) in scoring in five games, something he did just twice in 28 contests last season.

"We're asking him to have more of a scoring role to help us as we transition our some of our younger guys into playing in conference," said assistant coach Howard Eisley, who added opponents have defended Brooks differently. "We think he's handled it very well."

Despite the heavy usage, Brooks' production has been steady. He's scored in double figures in 12 of 16 games. He's putting up more shots and his shooting numbers haven't changed much compared to the past two seasons. He's also getting to the free-throw line and taking care of the ball at similar rates, all while routinely guarding the opponent's top perimeter player.

When asked about the burden being placed on Brooks, Martelli chuckled and noted it would be even greater if the coaching staff listened to outsiders' suggestions to have him be the primary ball-handler.

"If he plays point guard and guards the other team's best player and knows where all five of our guys are to be on every offensive set and knows the defensive game plan better than the coach that prepared it and make 3s, I would say by February 3 he'll be running on his knees — everything will be gone," Martelli said.

"We watch him, focus in on him and make sure that it's not too much, that it doesn't become too much of a moment and too much pressure. He's won a lot of games and he'll win a lot more, but he's going to win them with his teammates, not alone."

Brooks' value goes beyond points: Brooks' scoring production has slowed a bit in recent games, but as Martelli pointed out, Brooks does much more than what shows up in the box score. He's vocal on the court. He gets everyone in their spots. He helps guide the young players. He's viewed as an extension of the coaching staff. And as Eisley puts it, he has a "calming presence" about him.

"We have so many guys that have not experienced playing at this level and (don't) know what to expect," Eisley said. "To have someone out there that's been through the trenches and through the wars really helps them to calm their nerves."

Freshman forward Caleb Houstan noted there have been times when he has gotten "stuck" defensively or was unsure what was going on with a certain action during a game. That's when Brooks usually steps in and gets him on track.

"Sometimes within the flow of the game, you get caught up in the moment and you might have a brain fart, or it doesn't trigger as quickly," Houstan said. "Him just saying something like, 'Boxer' lets me know that I've got to go up and take the guy who's coming off the screen. It's simple things like that where if he didn't really say anything, who knows what would have happened?"

And where would this team be without Brooks if he hadn't taken advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID? It's a question Eisley, Martelli and the rest of the Wolverines are glad they didn't have to worry about this season.

Is there too much on Brooks' plate: Instead, they have to ponder another one. How much is too much to put on Brooks' plate?

"That's been a tough part for us," Eisley said. "Naturally, he wants to accept more of the load on both ends of the floor, as well as leading our guys in the locker room. Right now, we just have to continue to try to move forward and it's all hands on deck. Everybody has to go out, empty the tank and give us what they've got."