West York's Trinity Thomas achieves double dose of gymnastics perfection in front of national TV audience

Trinity Thomas put on quite a show for a national television audience on Sunday.

The former West York High School athlete put up a pair of perfect 10.0 scores to help her Florida Gators gymnastics team to a dramatic 197.00-196.925 victory over Alabama in Gainesville, Florida.

The event was played in front of a packed house at Exatech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

In the first women’s college gymnastics dual meet ever telecast nationally on a broadcast network (ABC), Thomas gave the viewers a thrilling finish.

The 5-foot, 3-inch senior wrapped up the meet with a 10.0 in the floor exercise to clinch the razor-thin victory for No. 2 Florida over No. 6 Alabama. It was the narrowest margin of victory since the two teams began meeting in dual-meet action in 1979.

Thomas' perfect mark was the second of back-to-back 10.0 scores put up by Florida in the floor exercise. The first was by Nya Reed.

Thomas had opened the meet by anchoring the Gators’ vault lineup with her first 10.0 of the Sunday event.

That performance allowed Thomas to complete the “Gym Slam,” which is a 10.0 on every event during a collegiate career. She is the 12th college gymnast ever to complete the “Gym Slam, and the first since Kyla Ross in 2019

It also marked the second time in Thomas’ career that she has found perfection twice in a single meet, with the other occasion happening on Feb. 26, 2021.

The 18-time NCAA Division I All-American now has 10 perfect event scores in her college career (four on the floor, three on the uneven bars, two on the balance beam and one on the vault).

Florida improved to 4-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

Thomas was expected to make a run at a U.S. Olympic berth last summer before injuries to both of her ankles derailed those plans. On May 19, she announced on Twitter that she would not pursue an Olympic berth and end her elite gymnastics career, but that she would still compete for the Gators in 2022.

A little later, Thomas softened her stance about retiring from elite gymnastics, saying she may try for a 2024 Olympic berth in Paris.

