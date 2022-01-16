Spring Grove grad wins MAC wrestling title for York; other Saturday college highlights

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Spring Grove High School graduate Dalton Rohrbaugh is a Middle Atlantic Conference wrestling champion.

Rohrbaugh captured the 133-pound crown on Saturday at Messiah.

The York College senior downed Wilkes’ Jack Bauer in the title match, 8-4.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The top-seeded Rohrbaugh advanced to the finals with a pin and a technical fall. Rohrbaugh accounted for the most team points on the day with 18.5. He improved to 12-0 on the season and has placed first in all three tournaments he has competed in.

It was Rohrbaugh’s first action for York College since mid-November.

Jared Kuhns captured York's first-ever individual MAC title when he defeated top-seeded Akhil Vega of Stevens 6-4 in overtime for the 125-pound title. Kuhns is now 18-7 for the season.

Eric Hutchinson (second at 165), Camden Farrow (second at 197) and Jared Bair (third at 149) also earned All-MAC honors for York College for their top-three performances in their respective weight classes. Bair is a New Oxford High School graduate.

The Spartans finished fourth as a team. No. 8 Stevens won its second consecutive team title with 134.5 points and four individual champions. Messiah (114.0) finished second, Alvernia (98.5) took third and the Spartans (89.5) came in fourth.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York County women help Penn State Harrisburg to record-breaking effort: Three York County women played major roles on Saturday in a record-breaking performance by the Penn State Harrisburg women’s basketball team.

The PSH women downed Penn State Abington 105-62.

The 105 points set the single-game program record for points. The team’s 18 3-pointers matched the single-game program record.

Susquehannock grad Jayla Galbreath led PSY with 17 points and six assists. Another Susquehannock grad, Anna Mahan, added 13 points and six rebounds. Christian School of York grad Kendis Butler had nine points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Galbreath was 5 for 8 from the field and Mahan was 3 for 5. Galbreath and Butler each had three 3-pointers, while Mahan had two.

For the season, Butler and Galbreath lead the team in scoring at 14.1 and 13.4 points per game, respectively. Mahan leads the team in rebounding at 6.9, to go with 7.3 points per game. Galbreath and Butler are also No. 1 and No. 2 on the team in assists at 3.6 and 2.8, respectively.

PSH is 7-4 overall and 3-1 in the United East.

York College women keep rolling: The York College women’s basketball team improved to 13-2 overall on Saturday with an 80-43 pounding of Eastern in Saint Davids.

The first-place Spartans improved to 7-0 in the MAC Commonwealth.

Eastern is 6-9 and 3-4.

York was led by Kayla Ferris (19 points), Savannah Wilson (18 points) and Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum (10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks, two steals).

The York men weren’t as fortunate, dropping a 79-64 decision at Eastern to fall to 6-6 overall and 2-4. Eastern is 12-3 and 6-0.

Colin Rimel (16 points) and Chris Miers (15 points) led York.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.