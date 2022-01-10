Penn State announces replacement for legendary women's volleyball coach

STEVE HEISER

Penn State has found its replacement for legendary women’s volleyball head coach Russ Rose.

Sandy Barbour, the Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics, announced the hiring of Katie Schumacher-Cawley as the third head coach in the 46-year history of the PSU women's volleyball program. Schumacher-Cawley takes over the storied program after spending the past four seasons as an assistant under Rose.

"Katie has a deep connection with the Penn State program as both an All-American and National Champion student-athlete and assistant coach,” Barbour said in a news release.

Schumacher-Cawley has some big shoes to fill. Rose recently retired after 43 seasons at PSU with a career record of 1330–229 (an .853 winning percentage), which included 17 Big Ten titles and seven national championships. He’s the winningest coach in NCAA Division I volleyball history

Schumacher-Cawley's ties to the Penn State women's volleyball program run deep, dating back to her time as a two-time All-America student-athlete and four years as an assistant. She returned to Happy Valley as the top assistant and recruiting coordinator in 2018.

"(This) is a dream come true," Schumacher-Cawley said the news release. "The love I have for this storied University, passionate community and all things Blue and White is unmatched.

"I owe a sincere thank you to my former coach and mentor, Russ Rose," Schumacher-Cawley continued. "Without his guidance and care for me and my family, I would not be in the position I am in today. Coach is the best to ever do it, and to be sure there will never be another like him.”

Her role as a PSU assistant: As an assistant with the Nittany Lions, Schumacher-Cawley helped the team keep its historical streak of NCAA Tournament appearances alive and maintain its perennial spot in the national rankings.

The Lions made the postseason in each of the past four seasons. They became the only program in the nation to make all 41 NCAA Division I Tournaments since the inaugural event in 1981. The team was ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Coaches Poll in all 61 weeks of Schumacher-Cawley's time as an assistant, running the program's streak in the poll to 503 consecutive weeks.

Penn State went 8-4 in the NCAA Tournament with Schumacher-Cawley on the coaching staff. The Lions made the NCAA Regional in three of the four seasons, including the NCAA Regional Final twice. They totaled an overall record of 74-31 and a Big Ten mark of 53-20 over that four-year span.

This past season, PSU finished 21-11 overall and 13-7 in the Big Ten.The Lions' season ended with a second-round NCAA loss to Pitt.

Experience as a head coach: Schumacher-Cawley, a Chicago native, has nine years of experience as a head coach on her resume, totaling 125 wins over eight seasons at the University of Illinois Chicago and one season at Penn.

She spent 14 seasons with the Flames, serving six years as an assistant before taking over head coaching duties in 2009. She led the 2012 team to the Horizon League title match for the first time in six years and guided the 2012 squad to the best start in program history with 10 consecutive wins to open the season. Her 113 wins are the third-most in program history.

In her only season as head coach at Penn, Schumacher-Cawley put together a 12-11 record, which was the Quakers' best record in four years. The team's seven wins in Ivy League play were the most by a first-year coach in program history.

Her playing career: A two-sport student-athlete for Penn State from 1998-2002, Schumacher-Cawley excelled on the volleyball court.

She was a two-time AVCA All-American, a three-time AVCA All-Region selection and a three-time All-Big Ten honoree. She helped the 1999 team win the first of the program's seven NCAA national titles under Rose, while also bringing home three Big Ten crowns. Schumacher-Cawley finished her career with 1,310 kills, 772 digs and 299 blocks. She also played basketball for the Lady Lions in 2001-02.

Schumacher-Cawley earned her bachelor's degree in communications from Penn State in May 2002. She is married to Mike Cawley, who was a James Madison University football student-athlete from 1993-95 and a sixth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1996 NFL Draft. They have three daughters, Stella, Nora and Shea.