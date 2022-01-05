County college teams earn three basketball wins; York men have another game called off

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It was a victorious night for York County’s local college basketball teams on Wednesday, with one notable exception.

Penn State York earned victories in men’s and women’s action, while the York College women also earned a triumph.

The York College men, however, had their home game vs. Stevenson postponed. No makeup date was announced. According to the York College athletic website, the Spartans have “entered health and safety protocols.”

The scheduled York men’s game this coming Saturday at home vs. Christopher Newport was canceled.

The Spartans also had their previous two games, on Dec. 29-30, in a tournament in Lexington, Virginia, also canceled.

At this point, the next scheduled game for the York men is Wednesday, Jan. 12, at home against Hood.

The York men are 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth.

Penn State York men keep rolling: At Reading, the Penn State York men remained perfect in Penn State University Athletic Conference action on Wednesday with a 96-72 victory over Penn State Berks in Reading.

The local Lions won behind a big game from Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman. The former Bobcat had 21 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for PSY, which improved to 12-3 overall and 8-0 in the PSUAC. Coleman, a 6-foot, 4-inch senior, was 8 for 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Tarajae Davis added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for PSY. PSB fell to 0-8.

PSY women still unbeaten: The Penn State York women, meanwhile, improved to 13-0 overall with a 63-53 nonconference victory over visiting Pratt.

PSY was led by Chantelle Gross (19 points, six rebounds, five assists, five steals) and Desii Garcia-Hernandez (18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals).

Pratt fell to 3-5.

York women get back on winning track: The York College women got back on the winning track with a 58-52 victory over visiting Stevenson.

In their last game, on Dec. 20 vs. Loras in Florida, the Spartans had their 10-game winning streak snapped, 58-57.

York then had a game scheduled on Jan. 3 vs. Susquehanna postponed.

With the win vs. Stevenson, the first-place Spartans improved to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the MACC. Stevenson is 4-8 and 2-3.

York was paced by Savannah Wilson (23 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Kayla Ferris (16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, six steals).

