Strong finish helps York College women storm back for ninth consecutive victory

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Thanks to a strong finishing surge on Wednesday night, the York College women’s basketball team has now won nine straight games.

York’s win streak appeared in danger when the Spartans fell behind Widener by six points late in the third quarter, 40-34.

From that point on, however, York outscored the home team, 26-14 to grab a 60-54 road victory.

The Spartans improved to 9-1 overall and remained in first place in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth at 4-0. Widener fell to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the Commonwealth.

Kayla Ferris powered York with a career-high 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. She finished 11 for 18 from the field. It was her fifth double-double of the season.

Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bortner added 13 points and three rebounds, while Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Both Bortner and Zumbrum were 4 for 7 from the field. Taylor Burda chipped in 10 points for the winners.

The keys to the win for York were points in the paint (a 22-14 Spartans edge) and fast-break points (a 12-4 York edge).

York men fall: The York men weren't as fortunate on Wednesday night, falling at Widener, 82-74.

The Spartans placed four players in double figures: Travis Stoll (18), Sean Kelly (13), David Guiliani (12) and Chris Miers (11). Guiliani led York with eight rebounds.

The Spartans fell to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the MAC Commonwealth. Widener is also 5-4 overall and improved to 1-3 in the MAC Commonwealth.

