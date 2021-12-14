Gettysburg High grad will make nearly $1 million as Clemson's new offensive coordinator

STAFF AND WIRE REPORT

Gettysburg High School graduate Brandon Streeter is the new offenseive coordinator for the Clemson University football team.

Streeter's promotion from quarterbacks coach was announced Tuesday. He will replace Tony Elliott, who was recently hired as the Virginia head coach.

Streeter was a three-time letterman at Clemson from 1997-99 and was Clemson’s starting quarterback the last two years. Before that he was a star quarterback at Gettysburg High School.

In his new role, Streeter will have an annual salary of $925,000. He received a three-year contract, which was approved Tuesday by the university's compensation committee.

Streeter is in his seventh full season as a full-time assistant coach at Clemson after rejoining the program prior to the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl. Clemson is 89-10 since his return, including six ACC titles, six College Football Playoff berths, four national championship berths and two national titles.

During his tenure, Streeter has helped produce two different Heisman Trophy finalists, including two-time finalist and 2016 runner-up Deshaun Watson, as well as 2020 runner-up Trevor Lawrence.

In addition to his role as quarterbacks coach, Streeter served as the team’s recruiting coordinator from his arrival in December 2014 through the end of the 2019 season. In that time, he helped Clemson produce top-10 classes in five out of those six recruiting cycles. Streeter then transitioned to Clemson's passing-game coordinator for the last two seasons, including a 2020 campaign when Clemson set a school record with 348.5 passing yards per game.

Streeter has also been an assistant at Charleston Southern, Liberty and Richmond.

In addition, Clemson announced that defensive analyst Wes Goodwin was promoted to defensive coordinator. Safeties coach Mickey Conn will also serve as the co-defensive coordinator. They also both got three-year contracts. Goodwin will earn $850,000 per year and Conn will earn $800,000 per year.

Max Venables had been the Tigers' longtime defensive coordinator, but he recently left to become Oklahoma's head coach.

“I’ve always taken a lot of pride in developing our players and developing our team, but I also take a lot of pride in developing our staff,” Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “Sometimes it’s not feasible to promote from within, but these were really easy decisions for me."

The 19th-ranked Tigers (9-3) have a chance to keep their 10-year streak of at least 10 wins in a season alive when they play Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Florida.