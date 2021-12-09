Red-shot York women hand Messiah a rare home loss; other local college notes

STEVE HEISER

The York College women’s basketball team picked up its most impressive victory of an already-impressive season on Wednesday night.

The Spartans went on the road and rallied for a victory over nationally ranked Messiah, 61-55, in Grantham. It was a rare home loss for the perennially strong Falcons program.

York has now won eight consecutive games after a season-opening loss and improved to 3-0 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division. The Spartans are now first in the division.

Messiah, meanwhile, dropped to 6-2 and 2-1. The Falcons came into the contest ranked No. 18 in NCAA Division III.

York's victory snapped Messiah's 24-game overall conference win streak and their 33-game home conference win streak. It also halted an overall 40-game home win streak for the Falcons. It is just the second-ever loss for Messiah inside Hitchcock Arena (40-2 in that span).

The Spartans trailed by four to start the fourth quarter, but opened the quarter with an 11-0 run to take a 57-50 lead with 1:59 left and ended up out-scoring the Falcons 15-5 in the final quarter to pull off the historic upset victory.

Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bortner paced the York women with 25 points on 8 for 13 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-4 effort from 3-point range. She was also 6 for 6 at the foul line.

Savannah Wilson added 11 points, while Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York men also win: The York men’s basketball team also won Wednesday night at Messiah, 77-68.

The Spartans’ men’s team improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the MAC Commonwealth. Messiah fell to 3-6 and 1-2.

David Giuliani led the York men with 15 points and 15 rebounds. It was his 10th career double-double and third this season. Senior Sean Kelly recorded a career-high 14 points. Travis Stoll added 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

York Suburban grad honored: York Suburbah High School graduate Maddie James was recently named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.

The West Chester University standout opened her senior season last weekend with a pentathlon victory at the Fast Times Before Finals meet at Lehigh University, contested over the course of two days (Friday and Saturday).

James, who registered a personal-best score of 3,607 points in the event, also hit an NCAA provisional mark to open the season. For the 2021-22 indoor season, the NCAA announced that it will not have any automatic qualifying marks, leaving provisional marks as the only way for student-athletes to qualify for the indoor championships in March.

James was the lone Division II competitor in the top five. She led a pair of Temple and a pair of Lehigh athletes at the conclusion of the event.

James won three of the five events, while finishing no worse than third in the other two events to win by nearly 600 points.

