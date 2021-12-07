Former Northeastern standout enjoys his best game yet with his new college hoops teams

STEVE HEISER

Antonio Rizzuto enjoyed the best game yet with his new NCAA Division I college basketball team on Monday night.

The Northeastern High School graduate poured in 18 points to help Towson University to a 73-58 victory at Kent State in a nonconference men's contest.

Rizzuto finished 7 for 13 from the field and 4 for 8 from 3-point range. He also had two assists in 31 minutes of action.

The former Bobcats standout is in his first year at Towson after transferring from the University at Albany.

For the season, Rizzuto has played in six games for Towson, with five starts. He’s averaging 8.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Rizzuto has helped Towson to a 6-3 start.

Towson’s next contest will present a major challenge. The Tigers are at Ohio State at 9 p.m. Wednesday in a game telecast nationally by ESPNU. The No. 21 Buckeyes are 6-2 overall and last week upset then-No. 1 Duke.

Rizzuto was a former team captain at Albany, earning 2020-21 America East All-Conference Second Team and All-Defensive Team honors. He was a three-year starter for the Great Danes, tallying 660 points, 158 rebounds, 87 assists and 61 steals. He averaged 12.5 points a game during the 2020-21 season.

At Northeastern, Rizzuto led the Bobcats to a pair of consecutive 28-plus-win seasons and state quarterfinal appearances. He scored 1,565 points during his high school career, third in Northeastern boys' program history.

