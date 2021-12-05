Northeastern grad enjoys basketball weekend to remember; other local college notes

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Fred Mulbah is coming off the best weekend of his college basketball career.

The Northeastern High School graduate put together a pair of standout performances in two Pitt-Johnstown road victories.

Friday in a 78-70 triumph over previously unbeaten West Chester, Mulbah poured in a career-high 27 points on 9 for 15 shooting from the field. The 5-foot, 9-inch junior also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists.

Saturday, in an 83-51 pounding of Millersville, which also entered the game unbeaten, Mulbah collected 21 points on 6 for 9 shooting from the field, with six rebounds and four assists.

Mulbah is a big reason that Pitt-Johnstown is off to a 6-2 start, including a 2-0 record in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

For the season, Mulbah is shooting 62% from the field while averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He leads the Mountain Cats in assists and is second on the team in scoring. Despite his small stature, he is also tied for second on the team in rebounding.

Mulbah is making up for some lost time. Pitt-Johnstown did not have a season in 2020-2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His numbers this year are markedly higher than those in 2019-2020, when he averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He also led the Mountain Cats in steals (53) as a sophomore and paced the PSAC in assists (209) and assists per game.

At Northeastern, Mulbah collected 1,269 career points for some championship Northeastern teams.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Delone grad has career night for York women: Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum enjoyed a career night on Saturday to help the York College women’s basketball team grab a seventh consecutive victory.

Zumbrum, a 6-foot, junior, scored a career-high 16 points, to go with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 61-50 victory over visiting Lebanon Valley.

The Spartans are now 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth. Lebanon Valley fell to 5-4 and 1-1.

Other York standouts were Kayla Ferris (12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, four steals), Savannah Wilson (14 points) and Eastern York grad Cassidy Arnold (eight points, career-high-tying nine rebounds, two steals).

Littlestown grad powers York men: Littlestown grad Logan Collins scored a career-high 22 points to lead the York College men’s basketball team to a 73-60 victory over Lebanon Valley at Wolf Gym inside the Grumbacher Center on Saturday.

York improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the MAC Commonwealth. It was York’s first-ever MAC win. Lebanon Valley dropped to 4-4 and 1-1.

Collins added six assists, three rebounds and a steal. He also set a new career high with five 3-point field goals made.

Nolan Hubbs, a freshman from Central York, added a career-high eight points, a career-high-tying three rebounds and a steal.

Area players again shine for Penn State York: Some former York-Adams high school standouts continued to excel over the weekend for the surging Penn State York men’s basketball team.

The local Lions won at Penn State New Kensington 89-74 on Friday and at Penn State Shenango, 93-77 on Saturday.

In Friday’s win, PSY was paced by New Oxford grad Deriq Brown (27 points, 10 for 13 shooting from the field), Northeastern grad Michael Coleman (14 points, 11 rebounds), Connor Hostetter (13 points) and York Catholic grad D’Andre Davis (10 points).

Against Shenango, Davis poured in 26 points, while Brown added 22 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Hostetter scored 12 points, while Coleman had 11 points.

PSY is now 9-3 overall and 5-0 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. The local Lions have won six straight games.

PSY women stay unbeaten: The PSY women also earned a pair of victories over the weekend, winning by forfeit over Kensington and beating Shenango, 64-63. The PSY women are now 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the PSUAC.

In the win over Shenanago, the PSY women were led by Chantelle Gross (17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals), New Oxford grad Jayla Brown (14 points, eight rebounds) and Desii Garcia-Hernandez (13 points, six rebounds, six assists).

York men take swimming title: The York College men's swim squad took home the team championship at the Cougar Splash Invitational hosted by Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, on Friday and Saturday.

The Spartans edged the host Cougars 622-594.

York had eight individual wins during the invitational. Jake Halem, Liam Perrin and Collin Draminski each took home two individual titles. Halem won the 100 butterfly and the 100 freestyle. Perrin won the 500 free and the 200 free. Draminski captured victories in the 100 and 200 backstroke.

York Suburban grad Matthew Peters picked up a win in the 50 free while Charlie Green touched the wall first in the 200 fly.

The York women took fourth in the Cougar Splash.

The Spartans had four wins, including a pair from Taylor Harper, who was victorious in the 100 fly and 200 fly. Sara Zimmerman was victorious in the 500. Kristin Bria earned a Spartan win in the 100 breaststroke.

Spartan wrestlers take eighth: The York program had a trio of place winners and captured eighth place in the 12-team field with 57.5 points at the 12th annual New Standard Invitational on Saturday.

Eric Hutchinson was York's lone finalist. He captured second at 165 pounds. Camden Farrow placed fourth at 197 and New Oxford grad Jared Bair ended his tournament run with a victory in the fifth-place bout at 149 pounds.

Johnson & Wales won the tournament title.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.