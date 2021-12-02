Area players help surging York women win in MAC basketball debut; other college notes

STEVE HEISER

The surging York College women’s basketball program made a successful Middle Atlantic Conference debut on Wednesday night.

The Spartans led wire to wire in the program's inaugural MAC Commonwealth game at Alvernia in Reading, earning a 70-63 win.

York extended its win streak to six after dropping the season opener 22 days ago to Johns Hopkins.

Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bortner paced the Spartan offense with a season-high 20 points, while Kayla Ferris notched her 11th career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Savannah Wilson also landed in double figures for the sixth-straight game with 13 points.

Alvernia fell to 3-3 overall.

The York women shot a season-high 66.7% from 3-point range, while limiting Alvernia to 14.3% from beyond the arc.

Bortner established a new career high with six made 3-pointers. She finished the night 6 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Ferris reached the 500-rebound mark with her 10 boards and now sits at 501 for her career.

Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum added nine points, five rebounds and four assists for York.

The news wasn’t quite as good for the York men, which dropped a 76-69 decision on Wednesday at Alvernia in its MAC debut.

The Spartan men fell short despite a stellar effort from senior David Giuliani, who tallied a career-high 24 points to go with nine rebounds.

York fell to 3-3 overall, while Alvernia improved to 6-3.

Travis Stoll (12 points, three rebounds, three steals) and Littlestown grad Logan Collins (nine points, eight rebounds, three assists) also excelled for the Spartans.

The Spartans committed a season-high 22 turnovers in the game which led directly to 21 Alvernia points.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Top wrestling teams headed to York: The York College wrestling program will play host to the 12th annual New Standard Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The 12-team tournament will feature six teams ranked in the NCAA Division III Top 25 by the National Wrestling Coaches Association: No. 3 Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, New Jersey), No. 10 Johnson & Wales (Providence, Rhode Island), No. 12 The College of New Jersey (Ewing, New Jersey), No. 15 State University of New York Brockport (Brockport, New York), No. 21 Averett (Danville, Virginia) and No. 23 Johns Hopkins (Baltimore).

The event will feature more than 30 nationally-ranked D-III wrestlers.

Action starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Delone grad excelling in debut season at Lock Haven: Delone Catholic High School graduate Brooke Lawyer is off to a fast start in her debut basketball season at Lock Haven University.

Lawyer is averaging a team-leading 16.0 points per game for the Bald Eagles, who are 3-0 on the season.

The 5-foot, 8-inch freshman is also averaging 4.7 rebounds per game.

