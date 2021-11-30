Susquehannock grad earning honors for Penn State Harrisburg; other local college notes

STEVE HEISER

At just an inch over 5-feet tall, Jayla Galbreath doesn’t cut an imposing figure on the basketball court.

For opponents of the Penn State Harrisburg women’s basketball team, however, the Susquehannock High School graduate is a large force to be reckoned with.

Galbreath has proven that time and again this season. She is leading the Lions (4-3) in points per game (13.7), field-goal percentage (50.8%), 3-point field-goal percentage (54.1%) and assists (3.0 per game).

Her early-season efforts have already garnered a couple of honors in 2021.

She was named the United East Women's Basketball Player of the Week after the best performance of her career in a victory over Pitt-Bradford on Saturday night, when she poured in 27 points on 10 of 12 shooting, including seven 3-pointers. She also dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds. The next day, the junior followed it up with 11 points and five assists in a setback to a St. John Fisher squad receiving votes in the most-recent Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division III Top 25 Poll.

The Shrewsbury native was also named to the Pride-Spirit-Honor All-Tournament team at the conclusion of the weekend. For the week, she averaged 15.6 points and 3.6 assists per contest on 59.3% shooting from the floor and 57.9% shooting from 3-point range.

Galbreath is not the only York County player making big contributions to the Penn State Harrisburg women’s basketball team.

Christian School of York grad Kendis Butler and Susquehannock grad Anna Mahan are also playing major roles. Butler, a 5-5 senior, is averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Mahan, a 5-10 senior, is averaging 7.6 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game. Against St. John Fisher, Mahan netted a game-high 18 points and grabbed a team-best six rebounds. She was also named to the Pride-Spirit-Honor All-Tournament team.

The Lions return to action when they open conference play by hosting United East foe Wells at the Capital Union Building at 6 p.m. Friday.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Area players help York women to another win: Penn State Harrisburg isn’t the only area women’s college basketball team getting major contributions from some local athletes.

The York College women are off to a 5-1 start, thanks largely to the efforts of some former York-Adams League players.

The Spartans downed Elizabethtown in overtime on Monday, 74-70. In that contest, Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner (15 points three assists), Eastern York grad Cassidy Arnold (13 points, nine rebounds) and Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum (11 points, nine rebounds) were major factors in the win. Bortner is a 5-10 senior, Arnold is a 5-6 junior and Zumbrum is a 6-0 junior.

Savannah Wilson (18 points, five rebounds) and Kayla Ferris (12 points, 11 rebounds, five steals) were also standouts for York in Monday’s win.

For the season, Arnold is averaging 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, Bortner is averaging 7.3 ppg and Zumbrum is averaging 6.2 ppg and 5.5 rpg. Wilson, a 5-6 junior, leads the Spartans at 14.2 ppg, while Ferris is second at 12.0 ppg. Ferris, a 5-9 graduate students, tops the team in rebounding at 8.2 per game, assists at 5.2 per game and steals at 4.4 per game.

Hanover’s Morton recognized: Hanover’s Moriah Morton was one of two York College women's soccer players named to the United Soccer Coaches Association All-Region Third Team.

Morton is a senior defender. The other York player named to the team was senior midfielder Caitlyn Findlay. Morton and Findlay were both named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth First Team in the Spartans' first full year in the conference.

Morton, a two-year captain, headlined a defense that allowed 17 goals in 20 games. Morton played in and started all 20 games for the Spartans and played a team-high 1,469 minutes.

Findlay was York's leading scorer and playmaker, notching 16 points on six goals and four assists.

The Spartans finished 13-7 and advanced to the Commonwealth championship before falling to Messiah.

Dallastown grad in Elite Eight with Pitt: Dallastown High School graduate Lucas Matuszewski is a sophomore defender for the Pitt men’s soccer team that has advanced to the NCAA Division I Elite Eight.

Matuszewski has played in five games this season with one start. He has one goal and one assist.

The Panthers are 13-5-1 and will play at Notre Dame (14-5-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal contest. The Fighting Irish own two wins over the Panthers this season.

