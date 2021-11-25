Central grad scores 1,000th point, Eli Brooks sets Michigan record, other college notes

STEVE HEISER

Central York High School graduate Emma Saxton joined an elite club recently.

The former Panthers standout passed the 1,000-point milestone for her college career at Bloomsburg University.

Saxton is now a 1,000-point scorer for both her high school and college careers. She scored 1,114 points for the Panthers and has accumulated 1,019 points at Bloomsburg.

With more than 20 games remaining this season, Saxton has an excellent chance to finish her college career with more points than she accumulated in high school.

Her brother, Sam, was also a 1,000-point scorer for Central York.

Emma Saxton reached the milestone for Bloomsburg on Saturday, Nov. 20, in a 51-46 loss to Pitt-Johnstown. Midway through the third quarter, Sexton hit a jumper in the paint, giving her 10 points for the game and 1,001 points for her career. She finished that game leading Bloomsburg in scoring with 18 points.

For the season, Saxton is leading the Huskies (2-3) in scoring at 14.6 points per game. She also leads the team in assists at 4.6 per game and is second on the team in rebounding at 6.2 rebounds per game. She is shooting 48% from the field and 84% from the foul line.

Saxton has seen her scoring average increase each season, going from 7.5 ppg her freshman year to 12.5 ppg her sophomore year and 12.8 her junior year. Last season, Bloomsburg did not have a women’s basketball season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 5-foot, 8-inch graduate student is majoring in instructional design and technology.

She is a two-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar Athlete and an NCAA Division II Scholar Athlete.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Brooks now all-time wins leader in Michigan basketball history: Spring Grove High School graduate Eli Brooks became the all-time winningest player in Michigan basketball history on Wednesday.

Brooks led the Wolverines (4-2) with 15 points in a 65-54 victory over Tarleton State.

Brooks has now been part of 109 wins at Michigan, surpassing his former teammates Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske. Brooks needed only a handful of games of his fifth season — made possible by the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver — to set the mark. With much of the season still remaining, it’s likely Brooks will end up with a near-untouchable record.

Brooks has scored in double digits in each of Michigan’s six games.

For the season, the 6-foot, 1-inch guard is leading the Wolverines in scoring at 15.7 points per game. He is shooting 50% from the field, 43% from 3-point range and 91% from the foul line. He’s also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Former York-Adams standouts excelling for Penn State York men: Three former York-Adams League standouts are enjoying strong seasons thus far for the Penn State York men’s basketball team.

Northeastern graduate Michael Coleman, New Oxford grad Deriq Brown and York Catholic grad D’Andre Davis have sparked the local Lions to a 6-3 overall start, including a 2-0 mark in the Penn State University Athletic Conference.

Coleman, a 6-4 senior, leads PSY in scoring at 16.9 points per game, and is second on the team in rebounding at 5.0 rebounds per game. He is also second on the team in 3-point shooting percentage (39.6%)

Brown, a 6-5 sophomore, is PSY’s second-leading scorer at 16.0 ppg, and leads the team in rebounding (8.8 rpg) and 3-point shooting percentage (47.4%). He is second on the team in shooting percentage (53.3%)

Davis, a 5-10 junior, is third on the team in scoring (10.9 ppg), first in assists (2.1 per game) and first in shooting percentage (61.5).

PSY women are undefeated: The Penn State York women are off to an even more impressive start than their male counterparts at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the PSUAC.

Senior Nicole Sharpe (16.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg), sophomore Desii Garcia Hernandez (13.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg), sophomore Chantelle Gross (12.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg) and Jazmin Wright (10.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg) are leading the PSY women.

Sharpe is from Baltimore, Garcia Hernandez is from Spain, Gross is from Prince Georges County in Maryland and Wright is from Harrisburg.

York basketball teams off to solid starts: The York College men’s and women’s basketball teams are both off to winning starts.

The Spartan women are 4-1, paced by Savannah Wilson (13.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Kayla Ferris (12.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Cassidy Arnold (9.0, ppg, 5.6 rpg), Bradi Zumbrum (5.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Alana Bortner (4.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg).

Arnold is a junior from Eastern York, Zumbrum is a junior from Delone Catholic and Bortner is a senior from Gettysburg. Wilson is a junior from Falls Church in Virginia and Ferris is a graduate student from Staten Island, New York.

The York men, meanwhile, are 3-2 overall.

Littlestown grad Logan Collins, a 6-5 junior, is stuffing the stat sheet, averaging 12.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 4.4 apg. He leads the Spartans in assists.

David Giuliani, a 6-4 senior, leads the York men at 16.8 ppg and 8.4 rpg.

Chris Miers, a 6-1 sophomore from Chantilly, Virginia, is third on the team in scoring at 11.0 ppg.

