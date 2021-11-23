Former York-Adams standouts from York Catholic, Spring Grove, West York excel in college

STEVE HEISER

Melik Martin is off to a fast start for his new team.

The York Catholic High School graduate poured in a career-high 27 points on Monday for Drexel in a 90-87 overtime loss to Tulane in men’s basketball.

The game was played at Nassau in the Bahamas.

Martin finished the contest going 11 for 15 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line. He added six rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes on the floor.

After Monday’s game, Martin was averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for Drexel.

The Dragons dropped to 2-2 overall.

Martin is in his first year at Drexel after transferring from Monmouth. The 6-foot, 6-inch wing player is a graduate student for the Dragons.

Last year with Monmouth, Martin was a third-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection, when he averaged 12.5 points per game and tied for the team lead with 5.7 rebounds per game. He was 13th in the MAAC in scoring, sixth in 3-point percentage (.397) and seventh in field goal percentage (.484) last season.

He graduated from Monmouth with a business marketing degree.

Both Monmouth and Drexel play at the NCAA Division I level. Drexel plays in the Colonial Athletic Association.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Eli Brooks excelling for Michigan: Spring Grove High School graduate Eli Brooks has scored in double figures in each game this season for the Michigan Wolverines.

Brooks, a graduate student, is second on the Wolverines in scoring at 15.8 points per game, which is a career best. That includes a season-high 22-point effort on Friday against UNLV. It was his sixth career game of 20 or more points with Michigan.

Brooks is shooting 54% from the field, 47% from 3-point range and 89% from the foul line for Michigan (3-2). He’s also averaging 4.0 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per game. He leads the team in 3-point field goal percentage and free-throw shooting percentage.

Michigan is ranked No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Spring Grove grad honored again: Spring Grove High School graduate Dalton Rohrbaugh has been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Wrestler of the Week for a second consecutive week.

The 133-pounder upset Jake Giordano of The College of New Jersey during a dual meet on Friday. York lost the match, 32-6.

Giordano entered that match unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division III at 133.

Rohrbaugh fell behind 2-0 in the first period and suffered a lower-body injury that noticeably affected his mobility the rest of the way. Still, the senior battled back with an escape and a takedown in the second period and eventually prevailed, 4-3, on riding time.

Rohrbaugh is in his first competitive season for the Spartans after transferring from NCAA Division I Lock Haven University.

Rohrbaugh is now 9-0 on the season, including two tournament championships.

West York grad shines for Millersville in pool: West York High School graduate Maddi Stoner recently set a Millersville University swimming record.

The Marauders senior shined at the Franklin and Marshall Invitational, setting a program record in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2 minutes, 12.85 seconds.

In addition to her school record, Stoner also recorded three other career-best times, all of which made the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference cut. They were: 200 individual medley (2:13.02), 50 free (:25.07) and 100 free (:59.58).

"Maddi Stoner has showed incredible growth and progress as an individual as well as an athlete,” Millersville head coach Eric Usbeck said on the school website. “She has grown in her ability to compete in different events and excel while being one of our leaders on the team. This school record is something she deserved."

