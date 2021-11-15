Spring Grove grad off to stellar start for York wrestling team; other local college notes

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Spring Grove High School graduate Dalton Rohrbaugh is 8-0 for the York College wrestling team.

Rohrbaugh has already claimed a pair of tournament championships this season.

Rohrbaugh is in his first year wrestling for the Spartans after previously wrestling for Lock Haven.

Dalton Rohrbaugh is finally back on the mat, and the Spring Grove High School graduate appears determined to make up for lost time.

The former Rockets wrestling standout is off to an 8-0 start this season for the York College Spartans, winning a pair of tournament titles.

The senior was named Middle Atlantic Conference Wrestler of the Week on Monday.

Rohrbaugh captured the 133-pound title with a 4-0 record at the Bill Racich Rumble at Ursinus on Saturday, helping the Spartans to a third-place team finish.

Rohrbaugh pinned his way to the crown, with falls in each of his four matches. He led the team with the most falls in the least amount of time with four in 10 minutes, 6 seconds, including two in less than a minute. He also had York's second-fastest fall of the day at 31 seconds.

Rohrbaugh also won 133-pound championship at the Ned McGinley Invitational hosted by King's on Nov. 6-7.

The former Rocket had not wrestled collegiately since announcing his decision to transfer from Lock Haven to York in January of 2020. He competed for the NCAA Division I Bald Eagles in 2018-19 and 2019-2020.

He was set to compete for the Spartans last winter before COVID-19 sidelined the York College athletic programs.

At Spring Grove, he was a two-time PIAA Class 3-A bronze medalist and four-time state qualifier. He’s the Rockets’ all-time career wins leader at 153-16.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York’s Ferris honored: York College senior guard Kayla Ferris was named the MAC Commonwealth Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

Ferris led the Spartans to the title of the 14th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. Ferris was named the tournament MVP after leading York to its eighth CVC title.

Ferris leads the Spartans (2-1) in scoring at 11.7 points while she is also averaging 8.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocked shots per game.

Northeastern grad named to All-PSAC team: Northeastern High School graduate Brittany Arentz has been named to the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer First Team.

Arentz is a 5-foot, 6-inch senior forward at Kutztown University. She’s helped the Bears to a 17-1-1 season, including a 15-1 PSAC mark. The Bears have qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Arentz is tied for second on the team with four goals and has added two assists. Her 10 points is also tied for second on KU. Arentz has started 17 of 19 games this season and has played in 53 games in her career, tallying five goals and two assists.

Penn State York gets taste of D-I competition: The Penn State York men's basketball program got a taste of NCAA Division I hoops on Monday night.

The local Lions, who belong to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, traveled to Maryland to take on the UMBC Retrievers. PSY held its own for a while before suffering an 85-47 loss.

PSY, which trailed only 38-29 at halftime, was paced by Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman. The 6-foot, 4-inch senior finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Coleman entered the contest averaging 20.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

The local Lions entered the game with a 3-2 record. UMBC is now 1-1.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.