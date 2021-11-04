York County basketball star Jarace Walker commits to the University of Houston

ROB ROSE

Jarace Walker has made his college decision.

The IMG Academy senior who grew up in New Freedom has selected the University of Houston as the place he will play college basketball. Walker made the announcement on social media Thursday night.

"Just the family aspect of it," Walker said during an Instagram announcement of why he chose Houston. "I really got a family vibe from the school. I feel like the school (and) I feel like that would be the best spot for me to really showcase everything I can do. Show my versatility and really just continue to grow and get better."

The 6-foot, 8-inch, 220-pound Walker, who transferred to the Florida-based preparatory school in 2018 after playing at Susuquehannock Middle School, had offers from 20 NCAA Division I schools, including Alabama, Auburn and Michigan.

Walker is the Cougars' highest-ranked recruit since 2012 and is reportedly the top recruit in program history.

Houston comes off an exceptional season that saw the team reach the Final Four and lose to eventual champion Baylor. The Cougars' 2022 class currently includes a pair of four-star recruits, Emanuel Sharp and Terrance Arceneaux.

During his freshman season, Walker and his IMG Academy team won the national championship. Walker was ranked the No. 13 recruit in his class by 247Sports and No. 19 by ESPN. Walker was given a five-star rating by both outlets.

Walker chose Nov. 4 as his commitment day to honor the birthday of his grandparents.

