York Suburban grad 'climbing the ladder,' going from D-III QB to spot on D-I coaching staff

York Suburban grad Thomas Merkle is a graduate assistant coach at Stanford University.

Merkle left as the all-time leading passer in the York-Adams League.

Merkle went on to a standout career at Kenyon College in Ohio.

Aug. 11, 2020, was going to be the best day of Thomas Merkle’s life — until it wasn’t.

The York Suburban High School graduate and his mother, Michelle, had made their way across the country from York, as Merkle began an exciting and interesting new stage of his life and career.

The pair spent days in the car on a drive to California to bond before he started a new job, but stopped along the way to see some sights in Utah and Wyoming.

As the Merkles approached the final hour of their journey with a dream destination — Stanford University’s campus — Thomas received news that put his career into question. The Pac-12 Conference had canceled the upcoming college football season and derailed Merkle’s plans to become a graduate assistant coach for the Stanford football team that fall.

“What are we going to do this fall then, and what does that mean for me, because I'm excited about my first opportunity for a job out here (after I) just got hired?” Merkle recalled of his thoughts at the time. “I think disappointed is the right word, but really just uncertain as to how everything was gonna go. But you know, I was confident it's gonna work out one way or another.”

The 2020 season was eventually resuscitated and Merkled made his way back to California, this time on a flight, and spent a strange season at Stanford during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merkle is back with the Cardinal this season as a graduate assistant, but in a larger role.

The fact htat he's become a part of a NCAA Division I Power Five staff, under one of the nation's most respected head coaches in David Shaw, is still sometimes a surprise to the former NCAA Division III standout.

Marshall saw Merkle mature into a leader at Suburban: When Brian John Marshall initially met Merkle, the quarterback was still in elementary school. The first time Marshall really coached Merkle was during his sophomore season, when he got a few starts.

During the following campaign Merkle and Marshall worked together and the York Suburban offensive coordinator started to see signs that Merkle could go from a signal caller to a team leader one day.

“At that time, he was always asking questions and always wanting to know the reason why we were doing things and what we were trying to attack and things like that,” Marshall said. “So, you could tell he was going to have the head-coach-on-the-field type of mentality right from the start, which was awesome.”

Merkle made the most of his two full years as a starting quarterback and left York Suburban as the all-time leading passer in the York-Adams League.

Excelling for Kenyon College: Despite the success he saw in high school, colleges weren’t calling Merkle. His size limited his prospects at the next level. He eventually landed at NCAA Division III Kenyon College.

Michelle told The Kenyon Collegian that, at 5-feet, 10-inches and 170 pounds, Merkle wasn’t going to reach the higher levels of college football as a player.

“I think the classic line we got from a coach was: ‘Thomas, you have a Division I arm and a Division IV body,’” Michelle said to The Kenyon Collegian in 2019.

At Kenyon, located in Gambier, Ohio, Merkle didn’t do much winning, but set some more records. He left the school as the career leader in passing yards, attempts and completions, and was second in career touchdown passes.

Turning to coaching: With his playing career over, Merkle turned his attention to coaching.

During his sophomore year at Kenyon he had started to talk with his coaches about joining their profession. It was a connection made on the Kenyon campus that landed him at Stanford.

Patrick Moynahan was a defensive assistant at Kenyon during Merkle’s freshman year, before he joined the Cardinal coaching staff. When Merkle made it clear he wanted to become a coach after college, word got to him that if he applied to Stanford’s master’s degree program he could get an interview to become a graduate assistant.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Merkle made his initial contact with the Cardinal coaches through Zoom. He expressed a combination of shock and ecstasy when the position was offered to him a month later.

“First thing was super excited,” Merkle said. “Really excited with the opportunity and what comes along with that. When you're a college football player and you're having success, obviously you feel like you have a certain level of knowledge of the game, and then when you when you get around such successful coaches at a program like this you realize how much there is left to learn.”

Merkle spent the 2020 season mostly working with the offensive line, watching the Cardinal finish at 4-2. This season, he's become a bigger part of the program. He has moved over to the wide receivers, where he feels much more comfortable, and has been given the opportunity to run the scout team meetings before practice.

On game days, he is up in the coaching box with the other offensive coaches and helps to spot trends during the game and opportunities for the offense to improve. Stanford stands a 3-5 this season, but could still make a bowl game with a strong finish.

"Climbing the ladder:" Merkle added it feels like it wasn’t that long ago when he was playing high school football in York and no college wanted him to play there. Now, the NCAA D-III quarterback who was too small for the sport’s highest level is coaching at one of the nation's most prestigious programs and is proud to be in this spot.

“To be in this position, obviously, I have a long way to go in terms of my knowledge of the game and climbing the ladder in this profession, but I feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be in this opportunity,” Merkle said.

“Football has provided me tremendous opportunities and I'm going to continue doing my best to take advantage of the opportunities and still acknowledge how grateful I am for being in this current opportunity and do everything I can to continue growing in my knowledge of the game. I’ve been able to put myself in a position to help this program and continue climbing the ladder and getting better as a coach.”

