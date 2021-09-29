West York High graduate enjoys career night in York College field hockey victory

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Maggie Spadafora enjoyed the best night of her emerging college career on Wednesday night.

The West York High School graduate collected two goals and an assist to lead York College to a 4-0 victory over Juniata.

Spadafora, a freshman, entered the game with a season total of two goals and an assist.

The big performance by the former Bulldog helped York College snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 7-2 overall. Juniata fell to 2-7.

Hannah Huffman and Lindsey Cowan also scored for York.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.