York County products help York College field hockey team edge ranked foe, remain unbeaten
Two York County products helped the York College field hockey team remain unbeaten on Thursday with an overtime home victory over a nationally ranked foe.
The Spartans downed Franklin & Marshall 2-1 in a match that started on Wednesday and was completed on Thursday. The match was stopped by rain on Wednesday with the match tied 1-1.
Senior Sam Collis, a Red Lion High School graduate, scored the game-winning OT goal off an assist by Mya Gerena.
York’s first goal came from freshman Maggie Spadafora, a West York High School graduate.
Collis now has four goals on the season, while Spadafora had two goals and an assist.
The Spartans improved to 5-0. Franklin & Marshall, which entered the match ranked No. 6 nationally in NCAA Division III, fell to 2-2.