York County products help York College field hockey team edge ranked foe, remain unbeaten

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Two York County products helped the York College field hockey team remain unbeaten on Thursday with an overtime home victory over a nationally ranked foe.

The Spartans downed Franklin & Marshall 2-1 in a match that started on Wednesday and was completed on Thursday. The match was stopped by rain on Wednesday with the match tied 1-1.

Senior Sam Collis, a Red Lion High School graduate, scored the game-winning OT goal off an assist by Mya Gerena.

York’s first goal came from freshman Maggie Spadafora, a West York High School graduate.

Collis now has four goals on the season, while Spadafora had two goals and an assist.

The Spartans improved to 5-0. Franklin & Marshall, which entered the match ranked No. 6 nationally in NCAA Division III, fell to 2-2.