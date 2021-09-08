York County athletes help York College field hockey team stay unbeaten

STEVE HEISER

Some local products helped the York College field hockey team remain unbeaten on Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartans rolled to a 6-1 victory at Elizabethtown to improve to 3-0.

Red Lion High School graduate Sam Collis had two goals for York. Another Red Lion grad, Hayley Taylor also scored for the Spartans, while West York grad Maggie Spadafora provided an assist.

Rachel Della, Maycee Collison and Hannah Huffman also scored for York.

The Spartans have now outscored their three foes, 15-1.

Elizabethtown fell to 1-1.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Women's volleyball team suffers 3-2 loss: At Owings Mills, the York College women's volleyball team fell to Stevenson, 3-2. The match scores were 25-16, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-10. Stevenson is now 4-0. York dropped to 2-1. York was led by Megan Rizzi (15 kills, 13 digs), Susquehannock grad Tyler Williams (12 kills), Dover grad Abby Diehl (31 assists, 10 digs) and Jasmine Doguin (14 digs).

Women’s soccer team falls: The York College women’s soccer team dropped to 1-2 on the season on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss to visiting McDaniel. York goalie Cat McCarty had six saves. McDaniel improved to 3-0.

Men's soccer team loses: The York College men's soccer team fell to visiting Rowan on Wednesday evening, 2-1. York is 1-1-1 on the season, while Rowan moved to 3-0. Tyler Howlett had York's goal.

