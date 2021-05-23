WEEKEND YORK COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Softball, men's lacrosse teams ousted in NCAA D-III action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The softball and men’s lacrosse teams from York College saw championship seasons come to a close over the weekend.

Both York teams were ousted from NCAA Division III action.

The Spartans’ softball team went 2-2 in D-III regional action at Penn State Behrend in Erie. The men’s lacrosse team, meanwhile, fell in Rochester, New York, to top-ranked Tufts, 17-7, on Saturday in D-III quarterfinal action.

Both of York’s softball losses came to top-seeded St. John Fisher in the double-elimination six-team regional. York entered as the No. 6 seed.

The Spartans fell to St. John Fisher in the first round, 10-6, on Friday. York rebounded with 2-0 wins over both Stevens Institute on Friday and Geneseo on Saturday, to earn another shot at St. John Fisher on Sunday.

In the second game vs. St. John Fisher, York held a 4-3 lead entering the seventh inning, only to see St. John Fisher plate three runs in that inning to grab a 6-4 victory.

The Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth champions finished at 20-11 overall. St. John Fisher, ranked No. 14 in NCAA Division III, improved to 31-6.

In the shutout wins vs. Stevens and Geneseo, Shyla Pastore pitched a pair of shutouts, striking out a combined 15 batters and allowing six total hits.

Against St. John Fisher on Sunday, Pastore gave up two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision. She also had two hits and a run scored in the game. Emily Netterville led York’s offense on Sunday with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

Men’s lacrosse team falls: The men’s lacrosse team, meanwhile, saw its season end with a setback at Rochester Institute of Technology.

The Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth champion Spartans finished at 16-2. Tufts improved to 9-0.

York has never been able to advance past the D-III quarterfinals in men’s lacrosse.

Will Harnick scored three goals to lead York. Paul Poholsky added a goal and an assist. Brendan O'Sullivan added a goal to cement his single-season goals record at 60. He ranks 11th all-time in program history with 90 goals. Jack Michael matched his career-high with 16 saves and finished with the second-best single-season goals-against average in program history at 6.47.

Baseball team drops pair: The York College baseball team traveled to Misericordia University on Saturday for a pair of nonconference games prior to next week's NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Spartans dropped both games to the Cougars, falling 18-2 and 7-5.

The Cougars, who were the MAC Freedom champions, improve to 29-8. The two losses are the first time this year that York has lost two straight games. It snaps a five-game win streak for York. The MAC Commonwealth champion Spartans are now 28-8 overall.

The Spartans will find out Sunday night where they are going for the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.