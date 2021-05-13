LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES: Eastern York grad continues climb up D-I basketball coaching ladder

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Eastern York High School graduate Nate Bollinger is continuing his climb up the NCAA Division I coaching ladder.

Wlliam & Mary head men's basketball coach Dane Fischer recently announced that Bollinger has been promoted to assistant coach. Bollinger spent the last two seasons as the Tribe's director of basketball operations.

Bollinger had said previously that his ultimate goal to be an NCAA D-I head coach.

"Nate has done an incredible job in the role of director of basketball operations and is more than ready to be a Division I assistant coach," Fischer said on the William & Mary athletics website. "He came to William & Mary with a great combination of coaching and recruiting experience, which makes this transition very seamless."

During Bollinger’s first season with the Tribe in 2019-20, the team posted its most regular-season wins since 1950 with 21. W&M also set a school record with 10 road wins and 13 wins in Colonial Athletic Association play, finishing second in the league regular season. Over the last two seasons, the Tribe has produced a CAA Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, three All-CAA players and four CAA All-Defensive Team selections.

Before his time at W&M, Bollinger spent three years at the D-I level as the director of player development at High Point, helping the Panthers to 21 wins and a Big South regular-season championship in 2016.

In 2018-19, Bollinger was the associate head coach at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe in western Pennsylvania, leading the Bearcats to a 22-5 record and a Presidents Athletic Conference regular-season title. He was named to the 2019 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team.

"Nate has great recruiting ties throughout the mid-Atlantic and northeast region, which are very important areas for our program, and he really understands the type of student-athletes we are looking to bring to William & Mary," Fischer said on the W&M website. "As a coach, Nate has a great basketball mind and will be relied upon heavily from an X's and O's standpoint."

Bollinger started his coaching career at D-III York College in 2014-15.

Bollinger played collegiately at both the D-II and D-III levels at Millersville University and Delaware Valley College. He finished his collegiate career with 989 points and earned his bachelor's degree from Millersville in psychology in 2014.

YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Tennis players honored: Four members of the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth champion York College women's tennis team have earned all-conference honors.

Freshman Elsa Oestermarker was named the MAC Commonwealth Women's Tennis Player of the Year and Ryan Weber was tabbed the MAC Commonwealth Women's Tennis Coach of the Year. The Spartans tied conference runner-up Lebanon Valley for the most all-conference selections overall and the most first-team honorees.

Oestermarker and Michaela Sentz, a South Western High School graduate, earned first-team honors, while Lauren Ostermann was a second-team pick. Brianna Rohrer earned honorable-mention status.

Oestermarker ranked second overall in the MAC Commonwealth this season in singles victories, while leading the conference at No. 1 singles with a 9-2 record.

Sentz, a sophomore, compiled a 6-2 overall singles record with a 3-1 conference record while playing every match at No. 2 singles.

Ostermann is tied for second on the team and tied for third overall in the MAC Commonwealth in singles victories with a record of 8-2. Her record of 7-1 at No. 3 singles tied for the conference lead.

Rohrer is also tied for second on the team and tied for third overall in the MAC Commonwealth in singles victories with a record of 8-2. Rohrer's 6-2 record at No. 4 singles ranked first in the conference.

Men’s golf season comes to close: The York College men's golf squad saw its standout 2021 season come to a close in the second round of the NCAA Division III National Championships in Wheeling, West Virginia on Wednesday.

The Spartans missed the team cut at the championships. They finished tied for 18th with a two-day score of 619, missing the team cut by 14 strokes.

Sophomore Nick Fioravante was York’s top individual, placing 48th, shooting 78 and 73 for a 151 total. He did not make the individual cut.

Women's golf team in NCAA D-III top 10: The York College women's golf squad is 10th after the first two days of NCAA Division III National Championships in Lansing, Michigan.

York totaled 656 over the first two rounds. Carnegie Mellon leads the tournament at 620.

Natalie Robson led York with a 159 total on rounds of 79 and 80. She just outside the individual top 10.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.