Four former York-Adams standouts earn All-PSAC women's lacrosse recognition

Four former York-Adams League girls’ lacrosse standouts have been honored for season-long excellence this season in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

York Catholic High School graduate Kayleigh Pokrivka and Susquehannock grad Genevieve Speights have been selected to the All-PSAC East Division First Team. New Oxford grad Braxtin Reddinger was picked for the All-PSAC West First Team and Dallastown grad Sarah Mazzur earned second-team honors in the PSAC West.

Pokrivka is a senior defender at East Stroudsburg, Speights is a senior midfielder for Millersville, Reddinger is a senior midfielder for Lock Haven and Mazzur is a junior defender for Seton Hill.

Pokrivka has caused a team-high 26 turnovers this season and scooped up an ESU-best 27 ground balls.

Among PSAC teams, Pokrivka ranks fourth in the conference in caused turnovers per game (2.17). Pokrivka currently ranks 13th among all-active players in NCAA Division II with 104 career caused turnovers.

She has helped a Warriors' defense that's allowed 6.19 goals per game, which is second best in the conference and sixth in Division II. Pokrivka also earned first-team All-PSAC honors as a freshman in 2018. She’s helped ESU to a 10-3 season.

For Speights, it marks the second All-PSAC East honor. She was named to the second team following the 2019 season. This is the first time she has been named to the first team.

Speights led Millersville in draw controls with 48. She ranked second on the team in goals with 14. Speights secured her 100th point as a Marauder this season in a game against Kutztown on April 17. The senior ended her career at Millersville with 83 goals and 18 assists for 101 career points. The Marauders finished 3-8.

Reddinger was second on Lock Haven with 28 goals. She also had three assists and finished with 31 points. The Bald Eagles finished 4-7.

Mazzur has 15 caused turnovers and 11 ground balls for Seton Hill (13-1), which has advanced to the PSAC title game at West Chester at 1 p.m. Sunday.

