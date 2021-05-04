AREA COLLEGE NOTES: Kennard-Dale grad gets national D-I honor for lacrosse defensive play

STEVE HEISER

A Kennard-Dale High School graduate has earned a national women’s lacrosse honor for her defensive play at an NCAA Division I program.

Megan Halczuk, a 5-foot, 5-inch sophomore midfielder at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, was recently named the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association National Division I Defensive Player of the Week. That came after she was also named the America East Defensive Player of the Week.

Halczuk earned the award after helping to lead UMBC to a 27-16 victory over Binghamton on Saturday, April 24. During that game, she set the single-game school record for draw controls with 14. She also caused a game-high four turnovers and picked up three ground balls, while adding a goal and a career-high five assists on the day.

Halczuk currently ranks eighth in the nation in draw controls per game (8.45) and is a key part of UMBC's top-10 team rankings in draw controls per game (10th, 16.73) and draw-control percentage (seventh, .605).

For the season, Halczuk leads UMBC in draw controls per game and is second in ground balls (19) and assists (nine) and fourth in goals (17).

She’s helped the Retrievers to a 6-5 overall mark, including a 5-4 record in the America East.

UMBC is scheduled to face Stony Brook in the America East semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Stony Brook, New York.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Coppersmith still rolling: Central York High School graduate Courtney Coppersmith continues to excel for the UMBC softball team.

In her last four outings, Coppersmith has pitched 19 scoreless innings, including two complete-game shutouts. She allowed nine hits during that span with 30 strikeouts and seven walks.

For the season, she’s 14-2 with a 0.60 ERA. In 105 innings, she’s struck out 191. Nationally, she leads all D-I pitchers in hits allowed per seven innings pitched (2.27), is second in the nation in ERA and is third in the nation in strikeouts per seven innings pitched (12.7).

UMBC is 20-10 overall and 9-4 in the America East.

Spring Grove grad gets conference honor: Spring Grove High School graduate Luke Hoffnagle was recently named to the All-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Second Team in golf.

Hoffnagle is a senior at Penn State Altoona. He finished his four-year collegiate career by golfing in all seven rounds for Penn State Altoona this spring. In scoring average, the senior ranked fourth on his team and ninth in the AMCC by averaging 83.29 strokes per round.

Hoffnagle’s best score of the season came during the second day of the AMCC Championships, when he fired a 78 to post the lowest score of the round for the Lions. His best individual place this season came in the Penn State Behrend Invitational, when he carded an 83 to tie for second. In the AMCC Championships, Hoffnagle recorded a two-day score of 164 to tie for sixth individually.

It marks the third time in Hoffnagle’s collegiate career that he has been voted to an AMCC all-conference team. He took first-team All-AMCC honors in 2017 and was a third-team selection in 2019.

Wyche makes college choice: York Catholic senior D.K. Wyche recently announced that he will play football on the NCAA Division III level for Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Snyder County.

As a running back in 2020, the 6-foot, 206-pound Wyche rushed for 954 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in eight games. As a defensive back, Wyche had one interception and 31 total tackles for the Fighting Irish.

Wyche is set to play in the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association 2021 Small School East-West All-Star Game at noon Sunday, May 30, at Landis Field near Harrisburg.

Susquehanna did not have a season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the River Hawks finished 10-1, includinging an 8-1 mark in the Centennial Conference.

