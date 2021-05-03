Eastern York grad enjoys standout baseball season for first-place Millersville U. team

STEVE HEISER

Bren Taylor saw his freshman college baseball season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Eastern York High School graduate is making up for lost time as a sophomore at Millersville University in 2021.

The 6-foot, 170-pound outfielder is leading a first-place Marauders program in multiple statistical categories.

After this past weekend’s action, Taylor is hitting .423 with a .631 slugging percentage and a .519 on-base percentage, giving him an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.150. He leads the Marauders in each of those categories, as well as runs scored (34), hits (47), doubles (10), triples (two), total bases (70) and hit by pitches (six). He also has three homers and 29 RBIs.

Taylor has started all 32 games for NCAA Division II Millersville, which is 22-10 overall and leads the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division at 19-8.

Taylor leads the PSAC in hits and is third in average.

As a freshman, before the Millersville season was shut down, Taylor hit .257 over 14 games, including nine starts. He was named a 2020 PSAC Scholar Athlete. The Marauders were 14-4 in 2020 before the season was prematurely ended.

At Eastern, Taylor had 137 career hits and a .482 career average en route to earning York-Adams League all-star honors four times.

