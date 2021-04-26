York Suburban High School graduate named Champion Scholar in swimming by PSAC

STEVE HEISER

York Suburban High School graduate Devon Lonergan has won one of most prestigious swimming honors offered by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

The Clarion University sophomore has been named the PSAC Men’s Swimming Champion Scholar.

Lonergan is the first champion scholar for Clarion men’s swimming since the 2016-17 academic year.

The PSAC Champion Scholar Awards are modeled after the NCAA's Elite 90 award and honor the student-athlete with the top grade-point average who is competing at the site of each of the PSAC's 23 team championship finals.

The PSAC Swimming Championships were held at the Graham Aquatic Center in York over the weekend.

Longergan recently recorded a 3.98 grade-point average while majoring in early childhood Education at Clarion.

