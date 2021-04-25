LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: York baseball team earns No. 1 seed for MAC Commonwealth Tournament

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York College baseball team closed out the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth portion of its schedule with a split against Eastern on Saturday at Jaquet Field.

It's the first time this year that the Spartans didn't win at least three games in a four-game Commonwealth weekend series. For the second day in a row, the Spartans won the opener in a shutout, 11-0. And for the second day in a row, the Eagles exploded offensively to win the nightcap. Saturday, Eastern won the second game, 12-7. Before the first game, the Spartans honored their 14 seniors in a pregame ceremony.

Friday, York won the opener, 14-0, and lost the second game, 16-10.

The Spartans are now 21-5 overall and 16-4 in the MAC. They will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MAC Commonwealth Tournament. The Eagles fell to 8-14 and 7-9.

York senior Jack Barry finished the weekend with four home runs. He is now second on the school’s all-time home runs list with 27, one back of Spartan Hall of Famer Mike Welch. Barry now has 11 homers for the year.

The Spartans lead the MAC in batting average (.337), runs (223), hits (306), triples (12), home runs (34), RBIs (202), total bases (491), walks (104) and slugging percentage (.541).

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York men’s lacrosse team goes 1-1 over weekend: The York College men's lacrosse team capped off the regular season at home with 15 different goal scorers contributing to a 17-3 victory over Albright on Saturday.

The Spartans, ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III nationally, improved to 11-1 overall and 5-1 in the MAC Commonwealth. Albright is 2-8 and 1-5.

The Spartans will host the Lions in a rematch next Saturday at Kinsley Field in the MAC Commonwealth quarterfinals. Opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

Friday, York dropped an 11-8 decision at Stevenson, which came in ranked No. 12 in NCAA Division III. Stevenson improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the MAC.

York women’s lacrosse team loses: A second-half shutout by Stevens lifted the Ducks past York College in an 8-7 comeback women’s lacrosse win Friday afternoon in north Jersey.

York, ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division III, fell to 10-2 Stevens is 7-4. Madison Marciniak had two goals for York.

Spartans shine in track and field: The York College men's track-and-field team closed out their 2021 regular-season schedule with a trip to the Widener University MAC Only Meet No. 4 in Chester on Saturday.

The Spartans had 10 individual event winners, with the wins coming from 10 different athletes.

In women’s action, the Spartans had six individual winners on the day highlighted by a pair of record-breaking performances. Senior Sydney Fitzwater broke the school hammer throw record with a toss of 43.87 meters. The throw beats Fitzwater's own record of 41.72 set April 10 at the Widener MAC No. 2 meet. Fitzwater also won the shot put and placed second in the discus.

Sophomore Julia Pena set a new record in the pole vault with her best vault of 3.51 meters. That broke her previous school record of 3.41 set on March 27 at the LVC Dutchmen Meet.

York gets No. 1 seed in women’s tennis: The York College women’s tennis team clinched the No. 1 seed for the MAC Commonwealth postseason with a 9-0 victory over Stevenson at home on Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.

York is 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the MAC Commonwealth. Stevenson is 3-4 and 3-1.

Elsa Oestermarker, Michaela Sentz, Lauren Ostermann, Brianna Rohrer, Chloe Doyle and Morrissey Walsh won in singles and doubles for York.

The York men lost to Stevenson, 9-0, to fall to 0-6 overall and 0-3. Stevenson is 4-2 and 3-0.

PSY baseball team goes 1-3: The Penn State York baseball team went 1-4 over the weekend against Penn State Schuylkill.

PSY lost two games on Friday at Schuylkill, 5-4 and 7-5. Saturday at PSY, the local Lions won, 5-4, but also lost 7-3.

PSY is now 6-14.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.