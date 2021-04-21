Former York-Adams League basketball standout announces his D-I transfer destination

ROB ROSE

Melik Martin has selected his new school.

The York Catholic High School graduate announced on Tuesday that he's committed to play at NCAA Division I Drexel University in Philadelphia. Martin joins the Dragons as a graduate transfer after four years at NCAA D-I Monmouth University in New Jersey.

"Next chapter, next blessing," Martin wrote on Twitter.

The former York-Adams League standout said in a recent interview that he had interest from several NCAA D-I schools, with Rhode Island, Massachusets and West Virginia among them. NCAA D-I St. Bonaventure offered Martin quickly after he announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Martin comes off a strong senior season where he was named to the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Third Team. Martin averaged 12.5 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game in his most productive college season. The 6-foot, 6-inch forward started all 19 games for the Hawks and played 26 minutes per game. He helped Monmouth to a 12-8 season.

Drexel also comes off a 12-8 season and its first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 25 years after winning the Colonial Athletic Association. The Dragons lost to No. 1 seed Illinois, 78-49, in the first round last month.

