LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES: Northeastern grad enjoys standout sophomore season in softball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Northeastern High School graduate Peyton Eckenrode has been named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Softball Hitter of the Week for the second time this season.

The Washington and Jefferson sophomore standout hit .545 (12 for 22) with four doubles, a home run, nine runs scored and three RBIs last week for the Presidents. She posted a .615 on-base percentage and totaled 19 bases out of the leadoff spot. Eckenrode totaled six hits in Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Saint Vincent before adding five hits in Sunday's doubleheader sweep at Waynesburg.

W&J is 15-12-1 on the season and 7-5 in the PAC.

For the season, Eckenrode is hitting .461 with a .564 on-base percentage and a .674 slugging percentage, good for an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.238. She has 11 doubles, a triple, two homers and eight RBIs. She’s scored 30 runs, walked 16 times and has 41 hits.

She leads W&J in slugging percentage, on-base percentage, OPS, runs, walks, hits, total bases (60) and hit by pitches (five).

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York golf teams keep rolling: The York College golf teams continued to roll on Tuesday, winning titles at the Alvernia Spring Invitational.

The Spartans’ women’s team completed a perfect regular season, winning a seventh tournament in as many tries. The Spartans had a team score of 312 at LedgeRock Country Club in Mohnton. The Spartans finished 20 strokes ahead of second-place Stevenson.

The Spartans placed all four of their scorers in the 70s, led by junior Shelby Tapman, who finished second with a 6-over-par 77. She finished five strokes behind tournament champion McKylie Boreman from Alvernia. York juniors Jordan Koller and Anna Moore finished one stroke back of Tapman at 78. York senior Emma Harding shot 79.

The Spartans are off until May 1 when they begin their quest for their first-ever Middle Atlantic Conference Tournament Championship. The two-day tournament is set for Golden Oaks Country Club in Fleetwood, Berks County.

The York men, meanwhile, picked up their eighth win of the year by edging Campbellsvile University by four strokes to capture the title at Alvernia on Tuesday.

The Spartans shot a team score of 294, one stroke away from tying the school record set earlier this year. York sophomore Riley Rohlfs won the tournament with an even-par 71, edging teammate Matthew Chalupa for the title by one shot. York senior Luke Fayocavitz fired a 75.

The York men will head to Iron Valley Golf Club this weekend in search of their first MAC Commonwealth Championship.

York softball team earns sweep: The York College softball team posted a pair of come-from-behind victories Tuesday to pull off a doubleheader sweep at Hood.

York won the opener, 5-3, and the second game, 9-2. The Spartans are now 11-7 overall and 11-5 in the MAC Commonwealth. Hood is 7-14 and 6-11.

Elle Meyer and Daphney Adams each compiled five hits on the day to lead the Spartans. Adams also led the team in RBIs (four) and extra-base hits (three) with two doubles and one triple.

York women’s tennis team stays perfect in MAC: The York College women’s tennis team kept their unblemished MAC record intact following a 7-2 victory at Alvernia on Tuesday.

That followed a 5-4 win over Lebanon Valley on Monday.

York is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the MAC Commonwealth. Alvernia is 2-5 and 2-2.

Elsa Oestermarker, Lauren Ostermann, Michaela Sentz and Chloe Doyle each won in singles and doubles for York vs. Alvernia.

Against Lebanon Valley, Briana Rohrer won in singles and doubles for York.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.