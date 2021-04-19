AREA COLLEGE NOTES: Suburban grad honored, York swimmers shine, Dallastown standout commits

STEVE HEISER



Maddie James is making the most of her senior track-and-field season at West Chester University.

The York Suburban High School graduate was recently named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week.

James was honored after winning all seven events of the women's heptathlon at the Mondschein Multi's Meet. Her overall score of 4,571 points was good enough for an NCAA Division II Provisional Qualifier.

That score was also good enough for fifth on the Rams' all-time list.

Her clearance of 5 feet, 5 1/4 inches in the high jump was also good for fifth on the school's all-time list. Her overall point total is also the top mark in both the PSAC and Atlantic Region so far this season. It also stands 17th overall in the nation in Division II.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York men take second at MAC swim meet: The York College men's squad finished second over the weekend at the 2021 Middle Atlantic Conference Swimming Championships.

In the 14-team event, the Spartans accumulated 1,002 points. Stevens Institute of Technology won the team championship with 1099.5 points.

The Spartans came home with nine medals, including four gold medals.

Seniors Tyler Maggio and Jake Halem excelled for York. Maggio won the 100 breaststroke in 56.63 seconds and the 200 breaststroke in 2:04.71. Maggio was also part of the winning 200 medley relay team, the second-place 400 medley relay team and the 200 and 400 free relay teams that placed third. Maggio also finished fourth in the 200 individual medley.

Halem won the 100 freestyle in :47.88. He also placed second in the 100 butterfly and was also a part of the 200 medley relay, the 400 medley relay, the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay teams.

The York women finished fifth with 794.5 points. Messiah won the team championship with 1117 points.

Senior Alyssa Coon won York's lone individual women’s championship in the 100 butterfly in :59.35. She picked up a silver medal in the 200 butterfly in 2:13.98. Coon also earned a bronze medal as a part of the 800 free relay team. Coon also finished fifth in the 500 freestyle.

Green going to Elizabethtown: Dallastown High School senior Jadon Green has committed to play college basketball for Elizabethtown.

Green becomes the second York-Adams League standout to announce his decision to attend E-Town, joining York Suburban’s Alon Gorham.

The Blue Jays, who compete in the Landmark Conference, are an NCAA Division III program in Lancaster County. They finished 12-12 in 2019-2020.

The 6-foot, 3-inch Green averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.4 assists per game this past season for the Wildcats, who finished 11-7 overall.

