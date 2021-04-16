Trinity Thomas' Florida gymnastics team advances to NCAA Championships

Trinity Thomas is one day away from being an NCAA champion.

The former West York athlete and her University of Florida gymnastics team advanced to the finals of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships on Friday after a big performance by Thomas.

For the first time since she injured both ankles during uneven bars warm-up on March 5, Thomas participated in every event and led the Gators to a second-place finish in the first semifinal meet. The top-two finish advanced the Gators to Saturday's championship meet.

Thomas scored a 9.9250 on her floor routine, 9.9125 on the balance beam, 9.8750 on the uneven bars and 9.8500 on the vault. Thomas had only competed in the uneven bars since she returned from her ankle injuries, but still finished fifth in the all-around with a score of 39.5625.

Florida finished second in the event to Michigan, which scored a 197.825 team total. Florida edged out California with a 197.4375 team score that came down the last event.

Thomas earned five 2021 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-America honors despite her injury. She received first-team honors in the all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor events, and was a second-team honoree for the balance beam.

The University of Florida junior was the lone NCAA gymnast to earn the maximum five All-America honors. She also had four perfect 10.0 scores during the season.

As a sophomore, Thomas also received five All-America awards, and during her freshman season was the lone NCAA gymnast in her class to to earn four All-America spots.

Without a fully healthy Thomas, the Gators finished third at the SEC meet after having gone 7-0 to win the SEC regular-season dual-meet crown.

Florida was the No. 1 team in the NCAA throughout the regular season and posted an NCAA season-high 198.275 score on Feb. 26, which was Thomas' last event before being injured.

Thomas recorded two perfect 10.0 scores during the Feb. 26 meet and helped the Gators clinch the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. Without Thomas able to perform in each event as usual, Florida lost the SEC Tournament Championship to Alabama.

The final two teams to reach Saturday's final event will be decided Friday on at 6 p.m. Saturday's team final begins at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

