Spring Grove grad Eli Brooks returning for fifth year with Michigan Wolverines

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Spring Grove High School graduate Eli Brooks is coming back for a fifth year with the Michigan Wolverines.

Brooks’ return was announced Wednesday evening on the University of Michigan basketball Twitter site (@umichbball).

The tweet read: “Simply put ... A CAPTAIN IS BACK! Taking advantage of the NCAA's one-time rule in response (to) COVID-19, Eli Brooks met with Coach (Juwan) Howard & accepted the additional year to return for the 2021-22 season!”

The 6-foot, 1-inch Brooks is coming off a solid year for Howard and the Wolverines as a senior in 2020-2021, when he served as a team captain. He started 27 games and averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Brooks was also considered one of the top perimeter defenders in the Big Ten Conference.

Phil Martelli, an assistant coach with the Wolverines, said Brooks was Michigan’s most valuable player.

Brooks helped the Wolverines to a 23-5 record, including a Big Ten regular-season title. Michigan advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight before being eliminated by eventual national finalist UCLA.

With Michigan losing starting point guard Mike Smith and key bench player Chaundee Brown this offseason, retaining Brooks is a significant boost for the program.

Brooks has appeared in 125 games in his career, starting all 57 he has played in the past two seasons. He also is coming off his best season shooting in a Michigan uniform, hitting at a 42.6% clip from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc.

