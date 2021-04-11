WEEKEND COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Local products helping Spartans baseball team to stellar season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York College baseball team is making its first season in the Middle Atlantic Conference one to remember.

The first-place Spartans improved to 19-2 overall and 14-2 in the MAC Commonwealth with a four-game weekend sweep of Hood.

Sunday in Frederick, York won 8-4 and 2-0. Saturday in York, the Spartans won 3-2 and 14-12. Hood fell to 4-14 and 2-10.

York is getting some significant contributions from some former York-Adams League standouts.

Susquehannock High School graduate Conor Miller earned saves in three of the four games for York over the weekend and now has six saves on the season. Miller pitched 2 1/3 innings in his three weekend appearances and didn’t give up a run or a hit. Miller carries a 2.70 ERA for the season.

In Sunday’s 2-0 win vs. Hood, Zach Reed and Miller combined on a two-hit shutout. Reed went eight scoreless innings. In Sunday’s 8-4 win, Robert Chaney (4-0) pitched a complete game for York. In Saturday’s 3-2 win, Brandon Haggerty went six innings to get the win and improved to 5-0.

Jayden Cowan had seven hits on the weekend for York. Luke Turner collected six hits, with four RBIs and five runs scored. Dallastown grad Joe Capobianco and Jack Barry each added five hits over the four games for the Spartans. Capobianco had four RBIs and four runs scored. Barry had three RBIs and four runs scored.

In the 14-12 win, Capobianco had two hits (including a homer) with three RBIs and three runs scored. Another Dallastown grad, Brandon White, had two hits in that same game, including a homer, finishing the game with two RBIs.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE EVENTS

York softball team splits: The York College softball team suffered a split on Saturday against visiting Hood in MAC Commonwealth action. The Blazers outlasted York 8-7 in the opener and York exacted a measure of revenge with a 9-0, five-inning win in the nightcap to snap a four-game skid. The Spartans are 9-6 overall and in the Commonwealth. The Blazers are 7-11 and 6-8. Junior Alyssa Harhigh had six hits in the twinbill, including a career-high-tying four hits in the opener. Harhigh continues to lead the league in hitting at .563 with 17 runs scored, 14 RBIs, six doubles and three triples. York senior Shyla Pastore picked up her first shutout in the second game, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and a walk in her five innings.

No. 3 York men’s lacrosse team rolls: The York College men's lacrosse team dominated Lebanon Valley 15-3 on Saturday at Kinsley Field. York, ranked No. 3 in NCAA Division III, is now 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the MAC. Lebanon Valley is 4-4 and 1-3. Brendan O'Sullivan became the 16th Spartan in program history to reach the 60-goal mark. He now has 62 following his hat trick Saturday.

No. 6 York women grab easy lacrosse win: The No. 6 York College women's lacrosse team cruised to a 17-7 victory at Lebanon Valley on Saturday afternoon. York is now 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the MAC. Lebanon Valley is 4-5 and 2-3. York’s Ashley Dierolf posted a career-high four points with a career-best three assists. Celly Arthur (five assists), Chloe McDonald (four goals) and Rachel Della (three goals, assist) also excelled for York.

Spartans win in women’s tennis: The York College women's tennis team opened conference play with a 9-0 victory over Messiah on Saturday. York is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the MAC. Messiah is 1-3 and 0-1. Elsa Ostermarker, Michaela Sentz, Lauren Ostermann, Briana Rohrer and Morrisey Walsh won in singles and doubles for York. The York men lost to Messiah, 9-0, to fall to 0-4 and 0-1. Messiah is 3-1 and 1-0.

Penn State York splits in baseball: The Penn State York baseball team earned a split vs. Penn State Hazleton over the weekend. PSY split a doubleheader Friday at home, winning 5-3 and losing 7-4. Saturday at Hazleton, PSY won 9-2 and lost 8-6. PSY is now 5-11 on the season. In the 9-2 PSY win, Jarod Raubenstine pitched a complete game for the win. In the 5-3 win, Brendon Delridge pitched a complete game for the win, striking out 11 and allowing one earned run.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.