WEDNESDAY'S COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dylan Wolf hits milestone in York men's lacrosse triumph

Dylan Wolf has joined some elite company in the history of the powerhouse York College men's lacrosse program.

With his two goals in the first quarter of Wednesday night's game at Messiah, the senior midfielder reached the 100-point mark for his career. He becomes the 16th Spartan in program history to reach the milestone.

He finished the game three goals and an assist, helping the unbeaten Spartans to a 20-4 triumph over the Falcons in Grantham.

Wolf now has 58 goals and 44 assists for his career, good for 102 points.

The Spartans, ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth. York has now outscored its foes, 158-47, and the Spartans have won each of their matches by at least five goals.

Messiah fell to 2-6 and 0-5.

Brendan O'Sullivan (five goals), Michael Russo (two goals, two assists), Jarrod Marenger (three goals) and Gavin Dembeck (three goals) also excelled for York.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE EVENTS

York women fall to Messiah in lacrosse: In a battle of unbeaten, nationally-ranked women’s lacrosse teams, York College came up short on Wednesday against visiting Messiah at Kinsley Field, 14-8.

Messiah improved to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the MAC. York dropped to 6-1 and 3-1. York entered the match ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, while Messiah came in ranked No. 20. The win also gave Messiah the lead in the MAC Commonwealth.

York had won each of its first six games by at least six goals. Before the match vs. York, Messiah had won each of its first nine matches by at least a dozen goals.

The loss ended York's best-ever start to a season. It also ended York's nine-game winning streak.

York got two goals each from Kiersten Blanchard and Jenna Cholowinski and two assists from Celly Arthur. York's Riley DiFiore matched her career-high with 16 saves. She held the Falcons to their lowest goal total of the season on their fourth-highest shot total of the season.

For Messiah, Makenzie Schnur had five assists, whie Abby Howard had two goals and an assist. Also scoring two goals each for Messiah were Abbyellen Wood, Hope Flack, Grace Gormley, Ehryn Groothoff 2, Rachel Delate and Emma Lytle.

Penn State York falls in baseball: The Penn State York baseball team fell at Penn State Schuylkill on Wednesday, 9-5, to drop to 3-9 on the season, including a 1-4 mark in the Penn State University Athletic Conference.

Schuylkill is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the PSUAC.

PSY was paced by Erik Gornik (two hits, four runs), Carter Williams (two hits, two RBIs), York Suburban grad Brendan Delridge (two hits, RBI) and Shane Hulbert (two hits)

