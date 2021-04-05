LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: York men capture another golf championship

STEVE HEISER

The York College men’s golf team has added another championship to its standout 2021 season.

The Spartans won the Knights Invitational hosted by Arcadia University at Cedarbrook Country Club in Blue Bell in Mongomery County on Monday.

York has now competed in five tournaments this season and won four of them.

The Spartans finished with a 298 total at Cedarbrook, which was 12-strokes better than second-place Alvernia in the nine-team event.

York’s Nicholas Fioravante was the individual medalist with a 1-under-par 71. Joel Marshall and Dylan Watt each shot 75 for York, while Matthew Chalupa added a 77. Marshall and Watt tied for the second-best individual score of the day.

Penn State York falls in baseball: Penn State Du Bois scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to earn a 7-6 baseball win over Penn State York on Monday night.

PSY fell to 3-8 on the season. The local Lions used nine pitchers in the game.

York Suburban High School graduate Brendan Delridge had two of PSY's seven hits. Justin Miller and Evan Tanner each added a double with an RBI for the Yorkers.

