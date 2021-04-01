Nationally-ranked York College lacrosse teams each improve to 6-0

STEVE HEISER

The Misericordia women’s lacrosse team came to York on Wednesday night undefeated and unchallenged.

The Cougars left York not only challenged, but soundly defeated.

The unbeaten York College Spartans faced their first deficit of the 2021 season when the Cougars took a 2-1 lead less than four minutes into the first half. That proved to be Misericordia’s high-water mark.

The Spartans would eventually roll to a 21-13 triumph at Kinsley Field.

Misericordia fell to 3-1, while York, which is ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, improved to 6-0.

The York men’s lacrosse team also improved to 6-0 on Wednesday by pounding Arcadia, 22-10, in Glenside. The Spartan men are ranked No. 6 in NCAA D-III. Arcadia fell to 4-3.

The York women are currently riding a nine-game winning streak dating back to last season and they are one win away from tying the program record.

Misericordia entered Wednesday’s match having outscored their first three official foes, 61-13, winning each by at least 12 goals. York has now outscored its six opponents, 117-31, with each of the wins coming by at least six goals.

Celly Arthur established a new career-high with four goals on Wednesday. Madison Marciniak also set a new career-high with her four scores. Jenna Cholowinski established a new career-high with eight draw controls. Riley Roeder and Rachel Della each added three goals for York.

The York women now hit the road for the first time in 27 days for a Middle Atlantic Conference crossover match at Stevens in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Saturday. First draw is slated for 1 p.m.

York men also roll: The York men, meanwhile, completed their season-high five-game road trip with a resounding MAC crossover win on Wednesday.

The Spartans went 5-0 on the prolonged road swing, outscoring their five opponents, 105-31. York has won 16 straight away from Kinsley Field.

Overall, the York men have outscored their six foes, 124-34. The Spartans’ closest margin of victory this season is eight goals.

York was paced by another big day from senior Brendan O'Sullivan, who notched six points on five goals and an assist. O'Sullivan leads the team in points (26) and goals (23).

Junior Gavin Dembeck tied his Spartan career high with four points on three goals and one assist. Dembeck has 13 goals in his first season in York. Junior Jack Michael picked up the win in goal to improve to 29-5 all-time. Senior Noah Bruno picked up a career-high seven ground balls and he also won a career-high eight faceoffs in 11 attempts. Vinny Facciponti went 12-for-14 at the X and also scooped up six ground balls.

The Spartans finally return home to kick off their April schedule. It's a month in which they will play five of their remaining seven games at Kinsley Field. York hosts Stevens in their final MAC crossover game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Ducks enter at 4-1 and have won four straight since opening the season with a loss to Stevenson.

