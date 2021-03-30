TUESDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: York softball team sweeps Widener to improve to 7-1

STEVE HEISER

The York College softball team rode a pair of strong pitching performances and some timely hitting to sweep a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader from Widener on Tuesday afternoon in York.

The Spartans won the first game, 8-0 in five innings, and completed the sweep with a 4-1 win in the second game.

The Spartans improved to 7-1 overall and in the MAC Commonwealth. The Pride falls to 6-8 overall and 2-6 in the Commonwealth.

Junior Taylor Lindsay pitched a shutout in the opener, scattering four hits with three strikeouts and a walk to improve to 4-0. Lindsay also went 1 for 1 at the plate with a two-run single. Junior Alyssa Harhigh went 2 for 3 in the opener with a run scored, an RBI and a double. Junior Emily Netterville had a two-run triple for the Spartans.

In the second game, senior Shyla Pastore picked up the win with a complete-game effort, allowing one unearned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Pastore improved to 3-1. York's Elle Meyer went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Daphney Adams went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Penn State York earns baseball win: The Penn State York baseball team improved to 3-7 on Tuesday with an 8-7 victory over Penn State Scranton.

York Suburban High School graduate Brendan Delridge started for York and went three shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out five without a walk. Delridge also had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs at the plate. Matt Ramsey also pitched three shutout innings for the local Lions, while South Western grad Jarod Raubenstine pitched one shutout inning.

PSY's other offensive stars were Eric Gornik (two doubles, two runs), Shane Hubert (two hits, double, run), Carter Williams (two RBIs) and Max Smith (two RBIs).

