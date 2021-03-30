LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES: Trinity Thomas an All-American, Trevor Seitz shines; Victor Pena going D-I

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Trinity Thomas continues to add to her vast collection of college awards.

The former West York High School athlete has earned five 2021 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-America honors.

Thomas received first-team honors in the all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor events, and was a second-team honoree for the balance beam.

The University of Florida junior was the lone NCAA gymnast to earn the maximum five All-America honors.

As a sophomore, Thomas also received five All-America awards, and during her freshman season was the lone NCAA gymnast to to earn four All-America spots.

The Gators' standout and her team will attempt to win an NCAA title when the regional round begins on Friday in Georgia.

The Gators are ranked No. 1 in the nation.

OTHER COLLEGE NOTES

Seitz makes most of his one chance: Trevor Seitz didn't waste his only opportunity to play college basketball this season.

The Eastern York High School graduate led his Marywood University team to a 66-64 win over Cabrini University in its only game of the year on Monday. Seitz, a freshman, scored 18 points and made 75% of his shots with four 3-pointers.

Seitz added five rebounds, four assists and two steals in his college debut and scored his team's last points of the game to secure the win.

Marywood is playing just one game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pena going to Robert Morris: Central York senior defensive back Victor Pena has joined a long list of Panthers who plan to play NCAA Division I college football next season.

Pena has announced that he's accepted a preferred walk-on offer at Football Championship Subdivision Robert Morris University in western Pennsylvania.

Pena was a York-Adams League Division I first-team all-star last season and was selected to play in the East-West All-Star Game in May. Pena had four interceptions for the Panthers in 2020.

Janneh in title game: New Oxford High graduate Abdul Janneh is one game away from the FCS playoffs.

Janneh and his Duquesne University football team will play Sacred Heart University on April 11 in the Northeast Conference championship game. Duquesne is 4-0. Sacred Heart is 2-1.

The winner of the game will earn the conference's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. Janneh, a freshman wideout, has played in three of four games this season and has five catches for 50 yards and one touchdown.

York golfers second at Lebanon Valley: The York College men's golf team saw its run of three straight team titles come to an end when the Spartans finished second of nine teams at the Lebanon Valley College Spring Invitational at Lebanon Country Club on Monday.

There were 50 players in the tournament field. The Spartans shot a 322 as a team, five strokes back of tournament champion Eastern University.

The Spartans were paced by senior Matthew Chalupa, who finished fifth with a 6-over-par 78. He was four strokes back of Stevenson's Will Ford who won the tournament with a 2-over-par 74.

Fall sports return for Spartans: York College has announced that several fall sports teams will have an opportunity to play this spring.

Men's and women's soccer, volleyball and field hockey will each have four contests during the spring semester.

Those teams did not play in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.