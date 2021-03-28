WEEKEND COLLEGE ROUNDUP: York baseball team earns three one-run wins to improve to 12-2

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York College baseball team captured three one-run victories over the weekend to improve to 12-2 on the season.

The Spartans split against Alvernia on Friday at home, winning 8-7 and losing 9-6. The Spartans then earned 4-3 and 5-3 wins on Saturday at Alvernia.

York now stands at 10-2 in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action. Alvernia fell to 7-6-1 overall and 3-4-1 in the Commonwealth.

Senior Jack Barry hit .538 (7 for 13) for the weekend with one double, one homer and three RBIs. Junior Austin Denlinger hit .467 for the weekend with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Denlinger now leads the MAC Commonwealth in doubles with nine. Dallastown High graduate Joe Capobianco (five hits, three runs, two RBIs) also had a strong weekend.

A.J. Vincenzi and Tim Halasnik each earned a win and a save from the bullpen over the weekend. The Spartan pitching staff struck out 37 and walked six in 33 innings.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE EVENTS

York golf teams shine again: The York College golf teams continued to excel.

The women’s and the men’s teams each won a third consecutive tournament to start the season on Saturday at the Turtle Creek Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by Arcadia University at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Limerick.

The Spartans’ women’s team shot a team total of 312, beating second-place Alvernia by 35 shots. Sophomore Natalie Robson led the Spartans, finishing second in the tournament with a 2-over-par 74. She was two strokes back of individual champion McKylie Boreman of Alvernia. York junior Jordan Koller was fourth with a 4-over-par 76.

The York men shot a team score of 297. Acadia was second at 311. Sophomore Nick Fioravante bested teammate Matthew Chalupa on a match of back-nine scores to take the individual title. Fioravante and Chalupa both shot even-par 72 for the tournament.

York men’s lacrosse team now 5-0: The York men’s lacrosse team won a battle of unbeatens on Saturday with a 16-8 victory at DeSales.

The Spartans, ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, improved to 5-0. DeSales fell to 4-1.

Senior attack Brendan O'Sullivan notched a season-high six points on a season-high tying five goals and one assist. He ranks second in the conference with 20 points.

Spartans excel in pool: The York College swim squads concluded their 2021 dual-meet seasons with wins over Widener on Saturday in York in MAC Commonwealth action.

The York men won, 126-71. Senior Tyler Maggio made his final meet at York a memorable one as he posted a trio of wins on the day (200 freestyle, 100 free, 100 breaststroke).

The York women also won, 108-83. The Spartans had a trio of double winners: Maggie Stein, Alyssa Coon and Taylor Harper.

York tennis teams split: The York College tennis teams split vs. King’s on Saturday, with the Spartans taking the women’s match, 8-1, while the York men lost by the same score.

The York women are now 2-0, while King’s fell to 0-2. Elsa Oestermarker, Lauren Ostermann, Chloe Doyle, South Western grad Michaela Sentz and Briana Rohrer won in both singles and doubles for York.

Tej Laliwala won at No. 1 singles for York’s point in the men’s match. The Spartans are 0-2 and King’s is 1-1.

Spartans split in softball: The York College softball team split Saturday's MAC Commonwealth doubleheader at Widener with a 4-1 comeback win in the first game, followed by a 1-0 loss in the second game.

York is now 5-1 overall and 5-1 in the Commonwealth. Widener is 6-6 and 2-4.

Daphney Adams led the Spartans offense on the day, going 3 for 6 with two extra-base hits and six total bases.

Taylor Lindsay got the win in the opener, going eight innings and allowing zero earned runs to improve to 3-0. She struck out six.

Shyla Pastore was a tough-luck loser in the second game in a complete-game effort.

Mack, Pena shine for York track teams: The York College track and field squads competed at the Lebanon Valley College Outdoor Meet on Saturday.

A team score was not kept.

The York men were led by senior sprinter Jonathan Mack, who won both the 200 and 400 runs. The Spartans’ women’s team was paced by sophomore Julia Pena, who won the 100 hurdles and the pole vault and finished second in the long jump. Pena set a new school record in the pole vault at 3.41 meters.

Penn State York has 1-3 baseball weekend: The Penn State York baseball team went 1-3 over the weekend vs. Penn State Brandywine.

The local Lions lost two games at Brandywine on Friday, 10-0 and 7-0, while the Yorkers split at home on Saturday, winning 5-4 and losing 9-3.

In PSY’s lone win, Carter Williams pitched a nine-inning complete game to get the win, striking out six without a walk. Eric Gornik had two RBIs in the win. PSY is now 2-7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.