York Catholic High grad Melik Martin enters NCAA basketball transfer portal

Melik Martin is in the market for a new team.

The York Catholic High School graduate announced Tuesday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at NCAA Division I Monmouth University in New Jersey. Martin will be a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility remaining.

"First, I would like to thank Coach King Rice, Dr. Marilyn McNeil, and all of Monmouth University for welcoming me into their community and helping me grow during these past four years," Martin wrote on Twitter. "After much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Having been blessed with the opportunity to represent Monmouth, I would like to keep open the possibility of returning to Monmouth. #FlyHawks."

Two hours after Martin posted his Twitter announcement, he shared that NCAA D-I St. Bonaventure had made him an offer. The Bonnies play in the Atlantic 10 and made the 2021 NCAA men's tournament as a No. 9 seed and lost to LSU.

Martin comes off a strong senior season. Martin was named to the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Third Team after he averaged 12.5 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game. That was by far his most productive college season. The 6-foot, 6-inch forward started all 19 games for the Hawks and played 26 minutes per game.

The former York Catholic standout is the second local NCAA D-I player looking for a new program next season. Northeastern High School graduate Antonio Rizzuto previously entered the transfer portal.

Rizzuto averaged 12.5 ppg and started the final 14 games for the University at Albany this season. Rizzuto was named to the America East Conference's All-Conference Second Team and All-Defensive Team. Rizzuto will have two years of eligibility left.

