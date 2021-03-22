Spring Grove grad Eli Brooks has standout performance to help Michigan make Sweet 16

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Eli Brooks enjoyed one of the top performances of his college career on Monday night, just when his Michigan Wolverines needed it most.

The Spring Grove High School graduate poured in 21 points, to go with seven assists and four rebounds, to power the Wolverines to an 86-78 victory over LSU in an NCAA Tournament second-round contest. The win advances the top-seeded Wolverines to the Sweet 16.

The 6-foot, 1-inch senior guard finished 7 for 11 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range. He also committed just one turnover is 32 minutes of action.

His 21 points was a dozen points higher than his season average.

It was an impressive performance for a player who, just two weeks ago, suffered a left ankle injury that appeared to endanger his ability to compete in the postseason.

Chaundee Brown also had 21 points for Michigan (22-4) in a a roller-coaster victory over talent-rich LSU.

In a game full of big runs, the Wolverines used the biggest run — 14-1 over a decisive stretch midway through the second half — to pull away and preserve a glimmer of hope for the Big Ten, a conference that has mostly tanked during the tournament in Indianapolis.

After the win, Michigan and Maryland — which played later Monday — were the only teams left for the Big Ten after it placed a nation-leading nine in the bracket.

Michigan moved on to its fourth straight Sweet 16, where it will play Colorado or Florida State next weekend. The Wolverines will be the best hope for a conference that has already seen another 1 seed (Illinois), a 2 seed (Ohio State) and a 4 seed (Purdue) hit the highway.

Hunter Dickenson, a 7-1 freshman, added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines, and 6-9 projected first-round NBA pick Franz Wagner chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds.

LSU’s Cameron Thomas finished with 30 points but it took 23 shots, and he went 3 for 10 in the second half. The Tigers (19-10) finished shooting 39% from the floor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.