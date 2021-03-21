LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Spartans open softball season with 4-0 weekend vs. Messiah

STEVE HEISER

Thanks to some stellar pitching from junior Taylor Lindsay, the York College softball team opened its season with a 4-0 record over the weekend against Messiah in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action.

York earned 1-0 and 5-1 victories on Saturday at home, and won 4-2 and 6-3 on Sunday at Messiah.

For the weekend, Lindsay had two complete-game victories and she also picked up a save. Over 16.2 innings, she allowed two runs and seven hits, while striking out 24 and walking two.

Shyla Pastore also picked up two wins over the weekend, allowing four runs over 12.1 innings.

York baseball team wins three of four from Widener: The York College baseball team took three of four games over the weekend against Widener.

Saturday at Widener, York won 16-2 and 14-7. Sunday at York, the Spartans won 8-1 and lost 5-3. York is now 9-1 overall 7-1 in the MAC Commonwealth. Widener is 4-4 and 1-3. The Spartans had at least a dozen hits in each of the games vs. Widener. The Spartans are averaging nearly 11 runs per game.

Jimmy Wiegers led York's offense with two hits in each of the games. Jayden Cowan, Austin Denlinger and Luke Turner each had seven hits over the weekend, while Jack Barry and Dallastown grad Joe Capobianco each had six hits. Cowan finished with six RBIs, while Turner had five and Capobianco chipped in four.

York women, men take golf crowns: The York College women's golf team kicked off its 2021 campaign by winning the Spartan Invitational Saturday at Royal Manchester Golf Links.

The Spartans shot a school-record score of 301, outdistancing second-place Stevenson by 33 strokes. York juniors Jordan Koller and Shelby Tapman both shot a 1-over-par 73 to tie for first. Koller won the tiebreaker to pick up her second career individual championship. The tiebreaker was the back-nine score. Koller shot 38 on the back while Tapman was at 39.

The York College men’s golf squad also opened its 2021 season with a tournament championship at the Spartan Invitational at Royal Manchester. The Spartans edged Alvernia by one stroke to earn the title. York fired a team total of 299 while the Golden Wolves shot 300. The Spartans were led by sophomore Riley Rohlfs. He fired an even-par 72 to finish second overall. He finished two strokes back of tournament champion Luke Fagely from Alvernia.

York track-and-field teams take second: The York College men’s and women's track-and-field squads opened their 2021 campaign on Friday with second-place finishes at the Messiah Invitational in Grantham.

The York women finished at 118.5 points. Messiah won the team championship with 296.5. Spartan sophomore Julia Pena won the 100-meter hurdles (16.02 seconds) and the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches). The York men accumulated 154 points. Messiah won the team title with 176 points. Sophomore Derek Herr won the 110-meter hurdles (:15.81), senior Tony Nelo won the shot put (44-7.5) and freshman Andrew Mott won the discus (137-6).

Spartans earn swimming sweep: The York College women's swim team rolled past Hood College 121-22 in a MAC Commonwealth dual meet on Saturday in Frederick, Maryland.

The meet was the first in-person dual meet of the year for the Spartans. Three Spartans earned a pair of wins. Colleen Mahoney won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, Maggie Stein was victorious in the 50 free and the 100 free and Alyssa Coon was first in the 100 butterfly and the 500 free.

The York men's swim squad won at Hood, 109.5-61.5. York senior Tyler Maggio won the 200 free, 100 free and the 100 breaststroke.

Spartans now 4-0 in women’s lacrosse: The York College women's lacrosse team, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, rolled to its fourth-straight victory to open the season, 19-4 at Hood.

York is now 2-0 in the MAC. Hood fell to 2-1 and 1-1. York owns an 82-10 goal differential through its first four games, surpassing the previous program record of 75-22 from 2012. Kiersten Blanchard led York with four goals, while Celly Arthur had a goal and three assists. Chloe MacDonald (three goals), Madison Kurland (two goals, assist) and Madison Marciniak (two goals, assist) also excelled for York.

York women roll in tennis opener: The York College women's tennis team opened the 2021 season with an 8-1 victory over Messiah on Saturday at the Spartan Tennis Center.

The Spartans swept the singles behind wins from Elsa Oestermarker, South Western grad Michaela Sentz, Lauren Ostermann, Briana Rohrer, Chloe Doyle and Morrissey Walsh. Oestermarker/Ostermann and Rohrer/Walsh also combined for doubles wins. The York men fell to Messiah, 9-0.

Penn State York falls to 1-4 in baseball: The Penn State York baseball team dropped to 1-4 on the season after getting swept by Penn State Beaver on Saturday, 14-6 and 12-0.

In the 14-6 loss, Dayne Yourkavitch had three hits, including two doubles, with one RBI and one run scored. Jackie Barlow (two hits, two RBIs, run), Justin Miller (two hits, run) and York Suburban grad Brendan Delridge (two hits, double) also excelled for PSY.

