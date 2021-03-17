Unbeaten York College lacrosse programs continue dominant starts to 2021 seasons

STEVE HEISER

The numbers are staggering.

After three games each, the nationally-ranked York College lacrosse teams are each 3-0 and outscoring their opponents at an astonishing rate of 19 goals per match.

The York women, ranked No. 7 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll, rolled to an 18-3 triumph over visiting Widener on Wednesday night. The York women have now outscored their three foes by a 63-6 total.

The Spartans’ men’s team, meanwhile, cruised at Widener, 20-6, and have now outscored their three foes 67-10. The York men are No. 7 in the latest United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association D-III poll.

For both York teams, Wednesday’s contests marked their Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division openers.

In the women’s contest, the Spartans were led by Chloe MacDonald (five goals), Celly Arthur (three goals, two assists), Rachel Della (two goals, assist), Mia Alvarez (two goals, assist), Teresa Matthias (two goals, assist) and Jenna Cholowinski (goal, two assists). York outshot Widener, 36-13. The 15-goal victory on Wednesday was York’s closest match of the season.

In the men's game, York was led by Dylan Wolf (three goals, three assists), Brendan O'Sullivan (four goals), Vinny Facciponti (three goals), Will Harnick (three goals) and Gavin Dembeck (goal, two assists). The 14-goal victory was York's closest match of the season. The Spartans had a 56-33 edge in shots.

Penn State York swept in baseball: The Penn State York baseball team was swept in a doubleheader Wednesday by visiting Penn State Mont Alto, 11-4 and 4-1.

PSY is now 1-2 on the season.

